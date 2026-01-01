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Filmography
Nikolay Pogodin
Nikolay Pogodin
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nikolay Pogodin
Nikolay Pogodin
Nikolay Pogodin
Date of Birth
16 November 1900
Age
61 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Date of death
19 September 1962
Occupation
Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.5
The Childhood of Maxim Gorky
(1938)
7.1
The Small Railway Station
(1963)
7.0
The Wrestler and the Clown
(1957)
Filmography
7.1
The Small Railway Station
Polustanok
Comedy
1963, USSR
7
The Wrestler and the Clown
Borets i kloun
History, Drama
1957, USSR
6.3
The First Echelon
Pervyy eshelon
Drama, Romantic, War
1956, USSR
6.4
Felix Dzerzhinsky
Vikhri vrazhdebnye
Biography, Drama
1953, USSR
6.8
Cossacks of the Kuban
Kubanskie kazaki
Musical, Comedy
1949, USSR
6.1
Three Encounters
Tri vstrechi
Drama
1949, USSR
6.3
The Man with the Gun
Chelovek s ruzhyom
Drama, War, Comedy, History
1938, USSR
7.5
The Childhood of Maxim Gorky
Detstvo Gorkogo
Drama, Biography
1938, USSR
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