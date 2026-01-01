Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Nikolay Pogodin Nikolay Pogodin
Kinoafisha Persons Nikolay Pogodin

Nikolay Pogodin

Nikolay Pogodin

Date of Birth
16 November 1900
Age
61 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Date of death
19 September 1962
Occupation
Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

The Childhood of Maxim Gorky 7.5
The Childhood of Maxim Gorky (1938)
The Small Railway Station 7.1
The Small Railway Station (1963)
The Wrestler and the Clown 7.0
The Wrestler and the Clown (1957)

Filmography

The Small Railway Station 7.1
The Small Railway Station Polustanok
Comedy 1963, USSR
The Wrestler and the Clown 7
The Wrestler and the Clown Borets i kloun
History, Drama 1957, USSR
The First Echelon 6.3
The First Echelon Pervyy eshelon
Drama, Romantic, War 1956, USSR
Felix Dzerzhinsky 6.4
Felix Dzerzhinsky Vikhri vrazhdebnye
Biography, Drama 1953, USSR
Cossacks of the Kuban 6.8
Cossacks of the Kuban Kubanskie kazaki
Musical, Comedy 1949, USSR
Three Encounters 6.1
Three Encounters Tri vstrechi
Drama 1949, USSR
The Man with the Gun 6.3
The Man with the Gun Chelovek s ruzhyom
Drama, War, Comedy, History 1938, USSR
The Childhood of Maxim Gorky 7.5
The Childhood of Maxim Gorky Detstvo Gorkogo
Drama, Biography 1938, USSR
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more