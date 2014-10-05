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Yury Lyubimov
Yury Lyubimov Yury Lyubimov
Kinoafisha Persons Yury Lyubimov

Yury Lyubimov

Yury Lyubimov

Date of Birth
30 September 1917
Age
97 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Date of death
5 October 2014
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, The Adventurer

Popular Films

The Man from Earth 7.6
The Man from Earth (1958)
A Noisy Household 7.3
A Noisy Household (1946)
Cain XVIII 7.1
Cain XVIII (1963)

Filmography

Khutorok v stepi 5.4
Khutorok v stepi Khutorok v stepi
Adventure 1970, USSR
Cain XVIII 7.1
Cain XVIII Kain XVIII
Romantic, Fantasy, Adventure 1963, USSR
The Man from Earth 7.6
The Man from Earth The Man from Earth
History 1958, USSR
Behind the Footlights 6.8
Behind the Footlights Na podmostkakh stseny
Comedy, Drama 1956, USSR
Mnogo shuma iz nichego 6.5
Mnogo shuma iz nichego Mnogo shuma iz nichego
Comedy 1956, USSR
Belinsky 6.6
Belinsky Belinskiy
Biography, Drama 1953, USSR
6.4
Composer Glinka Kompozitor Glinka
Biography, Drama, Musical 1952, USSR
Brave Heart 6.9
Brave Heart Brave Heart
Animation 1951, USSR
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