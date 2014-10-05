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Filmography
Yury Lyubimov
Yury Lyubimov
Kinoafisha
Persons
Yury Lyubimov
Yury Lyubimov
Yury Lyubimov
Date of Birth
30 September 1917
Age
97 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Date of death
5 October 2014
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.6
The Man from Earth
(1958)
7.3
A Noisy Household
(1946)
7.1
Cain XVIII
(1963)
Filmography
5.4
Khutorok v stepi
Khutorok v stepi
Adventure
1970, USSR
7.1
Cain XVIII
Kain XVIII
Romantic, Fantasy, Adventure
1963, USSR
7.6
The Man from Earth
The Man from Earth
History
1958, USSR
6.8
Behind the Footlights
Na podmostkakh stseny
Comedy, Drama
1956, USSR
6.5
Mnogo shuma iz nichego
Mnogo shuma iz nichego
Comedy
1956, USSR
6.6
Belinsky
Belinskiy
Biography, Drama
1953, USSR
6.4
Composer Glinka
Kompozitor Glinka
Biography, Drama, Musical
1952, USSR
6.9
Brave Heart
Brave Heart
Animation
1951, USSR
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