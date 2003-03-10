Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Marina Ladynina
Marina Ladynina
Kinoafisha
Persons
Marina Ladynina
Marina Ladynina
Marina Ladynina
Date of Birth
24 June 1908
Age
94 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Date of death
10 March 2003
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Romantic actress, Dramatic actress, Comedy actress
Popular Films
7.1
Six P.M.
(1944)
6.9
The District Secretary
(1942)
6.9
Tractor Drivers
(1939)
Filmography
Genre
All
Biography
Comedy
Drama
History
Music
Musical
Romantic
Year
All
1954
1951
1949
1948
1944
1942
1941
1940
1939
1937
1935
All
11
Films
11
Actress
11
5.7
The test of Loyalty
Ispytanie vernosti
Romantic
1954, USSR
6.5
Taras Shevchenko
Taras Shevchenko
Drama, Biography, History
1951, USSR
6.8
Cossacks of the Kuban
Kubanskie kazaki
Musical, Comedy
1949, USSR
6.4
Symphony of Life
Skazanie o zemle sibirskoy
Drama, Music, Romantic
1948, USSR
7.1
Six P.M.
V shest chasov vechera posle voyny
Romantic
1944, USSR
6.9
The District Secretary
Sekretar raykoma
Drama
1942, USSR
6.1
They Met in Moscow
Svinarka i pastukh
Comedy, Romantic
1941, USSR
6.1
The Beloved
Lyubimaya devushka
Drama
1940, USSR
6.9
Tractor Drivers
Traktoristy
Comedy, Musical
1939, USSR
6.5
The Rich Bride
Bogataya nevesta
Romantic, Musical, Comedy
1937, USSR
5.7
Vrazhyi tropy
Vrazhyi tropy
Drama
1935, USSR
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree