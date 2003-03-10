Marina Ladynina

Menu
Date of Birth
24 June 1908
Age
94 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Date of death
10 March 2003
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Romantic actress, Dramatic actress, Comedy actress

Filmography

Genre
Year
The test of Loyalty 5.7
The test of Loyalty Ispytanie vernosti
Romantic 1954, USSR
Taras Shevchenko 6.5
Taras Shevchenko Taras Shevchenko
Drama, Biography, History 1951, USSR
Cossacks of the Kuban 6.8
Cossacks of the Kuban Kubanskie kazaki
Musical, Comedy 1949, USSR
Symphony of Life 6.4
Symphony of Life Skazanie o zemle sibirskoy
Drama, Music, Romantic 1948, USSR
Six P.M. 7.1
Six P.M. V shest chasov vechera posle voyny
Romantic 1944, USSR
6.9
The District Secretary Sekretar raykoma
Drama 1942, USSR
They Met in Moscow 6.1
They Met in Moscow Svinarka i pastukh
Comedy, Romantic 1941, USSR
The Beloved 6.1
The Beloved Lyubimaya devushka
Drama 1940, USSR
Tractor Drivers 6.9
Tractor Drivers Traktoristy
Comedy, Musical 1939, USSR
The Rich Bride 6.5
The Rich Bride Bogataya nevesta
Romantic, Musical, Comedy 1937, USSR
Vrazhyi tropy 5.7
Vrazhyi tropy Vrazhyi tropy
Drama 1935, USSR
