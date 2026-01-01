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Poster of The Return of Vasili Bortnikov
6.2
Kinoafisha Films The Return of Vasili Bortnikov
6.2

The Return of Vasili Bortnikov

, 1953
Vozvrashchenie Vasiliya Bortnikova
USSR / Drama / 18+
Poster of The Return of Vasili Bortnikov
6.2

Cast

Sergei Lukyanov
Sergei Lukyanov
Vasiliy Bortnikov
Natalya Medvedeva
Natalya Medvedeva
Avdotya Bortnikova
Nikolai Timofeyev
Stepan Mokhov
Anatoli Chemodurov
Boris Chekanov
Inna Makarova
Inna Makarova
Froska Blinova
Anatoly Ignatyev
Pavel
Vsevolod Sanaev
Vsevolod Sanaev
Kantaurov
Klara Luchko
Klara Luchko
Natalya Dubko
Galina Stepanova
Galina Stepanova
Tatyana Bolshakova
Nonna Mordyukova
Nonna Mordyukova
Nastya Ogorodnikova
Director Vsevolod Pudovkin
Writer Yevgeny Gabrilovich, Galina Nikolaeva
Composer Kirill Molchanov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 48 minutes
Production year 1953
World premiere 1 April 1953
Release date
1 April 1953 Russia 0+
8 November 1953 Czechoslovakia
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Vozvrashchenie Vasiliya Bortnikova, Drei Menschen, El regreso de Vasili Bortnikov, Gyrismos ap' to metopo, Il ritorno di Vasili Bortnikov, Kotiinpaluu, La moisson, La moisson ou la retour de Vassili Bortnikov, Le retour de Vassili Bortnikov, O Retorno de Vassily Bortnikov, Odzyskane szczęście, The Return of Vasili Bortnikov, Vasili's Return, Visszatért szerelem, Возвращение Василия Бортникова, Vozvrashcheniye Vasiliya Bortnikova, Návrat Vasilije Bortnikova

Film rating

6.2
Rate 12 votes
5.9 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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