Alexandr Chvylja
Alexandr Chvylja Alexandr Chvylja
Alexandr Chvylja

Alexandr Chvylja

Alexandr Chvylja

Date of Birth
15 July 1905
Age
71 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Date of death
14 October 1976

Popular Films

The Twelve Chairs 8.5
The Twelve Chairs (1971)
The Diamond Arm 8.4
The Diamond Arm (1968)
A Night Before Christmas 7.7
A Night Before Christmas (1961)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 26 Films 26 Actor 26
Semya Ivanovykh 5.2
Semya Ivanovykh Semya Ivanovykh
Drama 1975, USSR
Do posledney minuty 5.9
Do posledney minuty Do posledney minuty
Drama 1973, USSR
The Golden Horns 6.9
The Golden Horns Golden Horns
Family, Fairy Tale 1972, USSR
Zimorodok 6.8
Zimorodok Zimorodok
War, Children's 1972, USSR
The Twelve Chairs 8.5
The Twelve Chairs 12 stulev
Comedy 1971, USSR
Varvara-beauty 7.6
Varvara-beauty Varvara-krasa, dlinnaya kosa
Children's, Fairy Tale 1969, USSR
Fire, Water, and Brass Pipes 7.1
Fire, Water, and Brass Pipes Ogon, voda i... mednye truby
Musical, Children's, Family, Fairy Tale 1968, USSR
The Diamond Arm 8.4
The Diamond Arm Brilliantovaya ruka
Comedy, Adventure, Crime 1968, USSR
Jack Frost 7.2
Jack Frost Morozko
Children's, Family, Fairy Tale 1964, USSR
Kingdom of Crooked Mirrors 7.7
Kingdom of Crooked Mirrors The Kingdom of False Mirrors
Fairy Tale, Family 1963, USSR
Skazka o starom kedre 6.1
Skazka o starom kedre Skazka o starom kedre
Animation 1963, USSR
Queen of the Gas Station 7.5
Queen of the Gas Station Koroleva benzokolonki
Comedy 1962, USSR
Scarlet Sails 7.5
Scarlet Sails Scarlet Sails
Family, Fairy Tale 1961, USSR
A Night Before Christmas 7.7
A Night Before Christmas A Night Before Christmas
Family, Fairy Tale 1961, USSR
The Magic Weaver 7.6
The Magic Weaver Mariya-iskusnitsa
Fantasy, Family, Adventure 1959, USSR
Over Tissa 6.6
Over Tissa Nad Tissoy
Thriller 1958, USSR
Chirwa-end Trump 5.9
Chirwa-end Trump Chirwa-end Trump
Drama 1957, USSR
Flames on the Volga 5.9
Flames on the Volga Volnitsa
Drama, History 1956, USSR
Mayskaya Noch 7.1
Mayskaya Noch Maiskaya noch, ili utoplennitsa
Comedy, Fantasy 1952, USSR
Taras Shevchenko 6.4
Taras Shevchenko Taras Shevchenko
Drama, Biography, History 1951, USSR
Cossacks of the Kuban 6.7
Cossacks of the Kuban Kubanskie kazaki
Musical, Comedy 1949, USSR
The Secret Brigade 6
The Secret Brigade Konstantin Zaslonov
Action, Biography, Drama 1949, USSR
Red Necktie 5.9
Red Necktie Krasnyy galstuk
Children's 1948, USSR
Nepobedimye 6.1
Nepobedimye Nepobedimye
Drama 1942, USSR
