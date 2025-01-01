Menu
Alexandr Chvylja
Alexandr Chvylja
Alexandr Chvylja
Alexandr Chvylja
Date of Birth
15 July 1905
Age
71 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Date of death
14 October 1976
Popular Films
8.5
The Twelve Chairs
(1971)
8.4
The Diamond Arm
(1968)
7.7
A Night Before Christmas
(1961)
Filmography
5.2
Semya Ivanovykh
Semya Ivanovykh
Drama
1975, USSR
5.9
Do posledney minuty
Do posledney minuty
Drama
1973, USSR
6.9
The Golden Horns
Golden Horns
Family, Fairy Tale
1972, USSR
6.8
Zimorodok
Zimorodok
War, Children's
1972, USSR
8.5
The Twelve Chairs
12 stulev
Comedy
1971, USSR
7.6
Varvara-beauty
Varvara-krasa, dlinnaya kosa
Children's, Fairy Tale
1969, USSR
7.1
Fire, Water, and Brass Pipes
Ogon, voda i... mednye truby
Musical, Children's, Family, Fairy Tale
1968, USSR
8.4
The Diamond Arm
Brilliantovaya ruka
Comedy, Adventure, Crime
1968, USSR
7.2
Jack Frost
Morozko
Children's, Family, Fairy Tale
1964, USSR
7.7
Kingdom of Crooked Mirrors
The Kingdom of False Mirrors
Fairy Tale, Family
1963, USSR
6.1
Skazka o starom kedre
Skazka o starom kedre
Animation
1963, USSR
7.5
Queen of the Gas Station
Koroleva benzokolonki
Comedy
1962, USSR
7.5
Scarlet Sails
Scarlet Sails
Family, Fairy Tale
1961, USSR
7.7
A Night Before Christmas
A Night Before Christmas
Family, Fairy Tale
1961, USSR
7.6
The Magic Weaver
Mariya-iskusnitsa
Fantasy, Family, Adventure
1959, USSR
6.6
Over Tissa
Nad Tissoy
Thriller
1958, USSR
5.9
Chirwa-end Trump
Chirwa-end Trump
Drama
1957, USSR
5.9
Flames on the Volga
Volnitsa
Drama, History
1956, USSR
7.1
Mayskaya Noch
Maiskaya noch, ili utoplennitsa
Comedy, Fantasy
1952, USSR
6.4
Taras Shevchenko
Taras Shevchenko
Drama, Biography, History
1951, USSR
6.7
Cossacks of the Kuban
Kubanskie kazaki
Musical, Comedy
1949, USSR
6
The Secret Brigade
Konstantin Zaslonov
Action, Biography, Drama
1949, USSR
5.9
Red Necktie
Krasnyy galstuk
Children's
1948, USSR
6.1
Nepobedimye
Nepobedimye
Drama
1942, USSR
