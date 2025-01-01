Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Shrek 2 Shrek 2 Awards

Awards and nominations of Shrek 2 2004

Academy Awards, USA 2005 Academy Awards, USA 2005
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
Nominee
 Best Animated Feature Film
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2004 Cannes Film Festival 2004
Palme d'Or
Nominee
 Palme d'Or
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2005 Golden Globes, USA 2005
Best Song
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2004 BAFTA Awards 2004
Kids' Vote
Winner
Best Feature Film
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2005 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2005
Best Comedic Performance
Nominee
Moment istiny
Moment istiny
2025, Russia, Drama, History, War
Rowing for Gold
Rowing for Gold
2025, Russia, Drama
Alice in Wonderland
Alice in Wonderland
2025, Russia, Musical
My Pet Dragon
My Pet Dragon
2025, Russia, Adventure, Fairy Tale
Finnick 2
Finnick 2
2025, Russia, Animation, Family
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Lermontov. Doomsday
Lermontov. Doomsday
2025, Russia / Georgia, Biography
Tron 3
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Good Boy
Good Boy
2025, USA, Horror, Thriller
The Black Phone 2
The Black Phone 2
2025, USA, Horror
Eye for an Eye
Eye for an Eye
2025, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more