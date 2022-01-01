1 A Beautiful Mine RJD2 3:25

2 Band of Gold Don Cherry, Ray Conniff / Robert S. Musel 2:34

3 On the Street Where You Live Vic Damone / Frederick Loewe 2:42

4 My Special Angel Bobby Helms / Jimmy Duncan 2:57

5 Don't Think Twice, It's All Right Bob Dylan 3:38

6 The Infanta The Decemberists / Colin Meloy 5:07

7 Early in the Morning Peter, Paul & Mary / Paul Stookey 1:35

8 C'est Magnifique Кристина Хендрикс / Cole Porter 2:33

9 The End of the World Skeeter Davis / Arthur Kent 2:36

10 Shahdaroba Roy Orbison / C. WALKER 2:39

11 Score Suite 1 David Carbonara 4:12

12 Zou Bisou Bisou Jessica Paré / Alan Stanley Tew 2:17

13 I Just Wasn't Made for These Times The Beach Boys / Tony Asher 3:10

14 I Should Not Be Seeing You Connie Conway 2:52

15 You Only Live Twice Nancy Sinatra / Лесли Брикасс 2:45

16 Piece of My Heart Big Brother & The Holding Company / Jerry Ragovoy 4:14

17 Both Sides Now Judy Collins / Joni Mitchell 3:14

18 I'm a Man The Spencer Davis Group / Steve Winwood 2:57

19 This Will Be Our Year The Zombies / Christopher White 2:06

20 My Way Frank Sinatra / Gilles Thibault 4:34

21 The Best Things in Life Are Free Robert Morse / Buddy DeSylva 1:35

22 The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face Roberta Flack / Ewan MacColl 5:20

23 Score Suite 2 David Carbonara 4:29