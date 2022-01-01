|Название
|Исполнитель/Композитор
|Время
|1
|A Beautiful Mine
|RJD2
|3:25
|2
|Band of Gold
|Don Cherry, Ray Conniff / Robert S. Musel
|2:34
|3
|On the Street Where You Live
|Vic Damone / Frederick Loewe
|2:42
|4
|My Special Angel
|Bobby Helms / Jimmy Duncan
|2:57
|5
|Don't Think Twice, It's All Right
|Bob Dylan
|3:38
|6
|The Infanta
|The Decemberists / Colin Meloy
|5:07
|7
|Early in the Morning
|Peter, Paul & Mary / Paul Stookey
|1:35
|8
|C'est Magnifique
|Кристина Хендрикс / Cole Porter
|2:33
|9
|The End of the World
|Skeeter Davis / Arthur Kent
|2:36
|10
|Shahdaroba
|Roy Orbison / C. WALKER
|2:39
|11
|Score Suite 1
|David Carbonara
|4:12
|12
|Zou Bisou Bisou
|Jessica Paré / Alan Stanley Tew
|2:17
|13
|I Just Wasn't Made for These Times
|The Beach Boys / Tony Asher
|3:10
|14
|I Should Not Be Seeing You
|Connie Conway
|2:52
|15
|You Only Live Twice
|Nancy Sinatra / Лесли Брикасс
|2:45
|16
|Piece of My Heart
|Big Brother & The Holding Company / Jerry Ragovoy
|4:14
|17
|Both Sides Now
|Judy Collins / Joni Mitchell
|3:14
|18
|I'm a Man
|The Spencer Davis Group / Steve Winwood
|2:57
|19
|This Will Be Our Year
|The Zombies / Christopher White
|2:06
|20
|My Way
|Frank Sinatra / Gilles Thibault
|4:34
|21
|The Best Things in Life Are Free
|Robert Morse / Buddy DeSylva
|1:35
|22
|The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face
|Roberta Flack / Ewan MacColl
|5:20
|23
|Score Suite 2
|David Carbonara
|4:29
|24
|I'd Like to Teach the World to Sing (In Perfect Harmony)
|The New Seekers
|2:23