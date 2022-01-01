Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Музыка из сериала «Безумцы»

Музыка из сериала «Безумцы»

Вся информация о сериале
Retrospective: The Music of Mad Men (Original Series Soundtrack)
Retrospective: The Music of Mad Men (Original Series Soundtrack) 24 композиции. RJD2, Don Cherry, Ray Conniff, Vic Damone, Bobby Helms, Bob Dylan, The Decemberists, Peter, Paul & Mary, Кристина Хендрикс, Skeeter Davis, Roy Orbison, David Carbonara, Jessica Paré, The Beach Boys, Connie Conway, Nancy Sinatra, Big Brother & The Holding Company, Judy Collins, The Spencer Davis Group, The Zombies, Frank Sinatra, Robert Morse, Roberta Flack, The New Seekers
Слушать
Mad Men: On the Rocks (Music from the Television Series)
Mad Men: On the Rocks (Music from the Television Series) 23 композиции. David Carbonara, RJD2
Слушать
Mad Men: After Hours
Mad Men: After Hours 15 композиций. David Carbonara
Слушать
Название Исполнитель/Композитор Время
1 A Beautiful Mine RJD2 3:25
2 Band of Gold Don Cherry, Ray Conniff / Robert S. Musel 2:34
3 On the Street Where You Live Vic Damone / Frederick Loewe 2:42
4 My Special Angel Bobby Helms / Jimmy Duncan 2:57
5 Don't Think Twice, It's All Right Bob Dylan 3:38
6 The Infanta The Decemberists / Colin Meloy 5:07
7 Early in the Morning Peter, Paul & Mary / Paul Stookey 1:35
8 C'est Magnifique Кристина Хендрикс / Cole Porter 2:33
9 The End of the World Skeeter Davis / Arthur Kent 2:36
10 Shahdaroba Roy Orbison / C. WALKER 2:39
11 Score Suite 1 David Carbonara 4:12
12 Zou Bisou Bisou Jessica Paré / Alan Stanley Tew 2:17
13 I Just Wasn't Made for These Times The Beach Boys / Tony Asher 3:10
14 I Should Not Be Seeing You Connie Conway 2:52
15 You Only Live Twice Nancy Sinatra / Лесли Брикасс 2:45
16 Piece of My Heart Big Brother & The Holding Company / Jerry Ragovoy 4:14
17 Both Sides Now Judy Collins / Joni Mitchell 3:14
18 I'm a Man The Spencer Davis Group / Steve Winwood 2:57
19 This Will Be Our Year The Zombies / Christopher White 2:06
20 My Way Frank Sinatra / Gilles Thibault 4:34
21 The Best Things in Life Are Free Robert Morse / Buddy DeSylva 1:35
22 The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face Roberta Flack / Ewan MacColl 5:20
23 Score Suite 2 David Carbonara 4:29
24 I'd Like to Teach the World to Sing (In Perfect Harmony) The New Seekers 2:23
Доступен список песен из сериала «Безумцы» (2007) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из сериала «Безумцы» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
