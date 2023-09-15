Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате «Проект У» 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Русский
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Постер фильма Buhe Bariyan
6.9
Киноафиша Фильмы Buhe Bariyan
6.9

Buhe Bariyan

, 2023
Buhe Bariyan
Индия / комедия, драма / 18+
Постер фильма Buhe Bariyan
6.9

О фильме

Buhe Bariyan is a film about a group of ladies, ‘Bhuro and gang’ and their fight against patriarchy. They challenge the social values and design of a village which results in upsetting the conservative male sentiment. ‘Prem Kaur’ the new police officer in town intends to bring cordiality between these conflicting parties but a kidnapping sets Prem Kaur off on a hunt where she unearths some dark secrets of the village and becomes a beacon of hope for the womenfolk.

В ролях

Неру Баджва
Неру Баджва
Praveen Kumar Aawara
Nami Badmash
Advin
Rubina Bajwa
Sukhdev Barnala
Mithu singh villager
Гурприт Бхангу
Jasbir Gill
Aman Jot Kaur
Aman
Dharminder Kaur
Satwant Kaur
Режиссер Uday Pratap Singh
Сценарист Sachin, Jagreep Waring
Все актеры и съемочная группа

Детали фильма

Страна Индия
Продолжительность 2 часа 10 минут
Год выпуска 2023
Премьера в мире 15 сентября 2023
Дата выхода
15 сентября 2023 Австралия M
15 сентября 2023 Великобритания 12A
15 сентября 2023 Индия
15 сентября 2023 ОАЭ 18TC
Сборы в мире $45 952
Производство Lienniaz Entertainment, Nagaada Film Studio, Neeru Bajwa Entertainment
Другие названия
Buhey Bariyan, Buhe Bariyan, Buhe Barlyan

Рейтинг фильма

6.9
Оцените 14 голосов
6.3 IMDb
Место в рейтинге
Лучшие комедии 
Обновлено 2 декабря 2023

Отзывы о фильме

Пока нет отзывов, но ваше мнение может помочь другим
Написать отзыв
Смотреть в кино Сейчас фильм не показывают в кино, но мы можем прислать вам сообщение, когда этот фильм снова появится в прокате
Человек-паук: Новый день
Человек-паук: Новый день
2026, США, боевик, приключения, фэнтези, фантастика
Одиссея
Одиссея
2026, США, приключения, фэнтези, боевик
Майкл
Майкл
2026, США, биография, драма, музыка, исторический
Лунтик. Обратная сторона луны
Лунтик. Обратная сторона луны
2026, Россия, анимация, детский, семейный
Мятеж
Мятеж
2026, США, боевик, триллер, криминал
Последний богатырь. Колобок
Последний богатырь. Колобок
2026, Россия, семейный, фэнтези
Смешарики сквозь вселенные
Смешарики сквозь вселенные
2026, Россия, фантастика, приключения
Моана
Моана
2026, США, приключения, комедия, семейный
Алмаз «Сердце Персии»
Алмаз «Сердце Персии»
2026, Россия, комедия, семейный, приключения, криминал
Жертва обстоятельств
Жертва обстоятельств
2026, США, приключения, комедия, боевик
Кошмар на улице Корал-Гроув
Кошмар на улице Корал-Гроув
2026, Канада, ужасы, детектив, фантастика
Мошенники
Мошенники
2026, Казахстан, драма
Дополнительные зимние каникулы: школьники будут отдыхать на неделю больше уже с 2027 года
Засыпаю солью гвоздику – и проблем не знаю: крутой лайфхак решит сразу 2 проблемы в доме
Вареные яйца любят не майонез и не соль: всего одна добавка превратит скучный завтрак в шикарное блюдо
«Мне понравилась каждая минута»: 3 легких детектива продлят ощущение лета – №3 похож на «Белый лотос»
«Должен бы привал тут быть», а будет тест: вспомните военный фильм СССР по первой реплике
«Отличная идея, ужасное исполнение»: sci-fi по Мартину получил жалкие 5.8 на IMDb – лучше пересмотреть «Игру престолов»
«Очень недооцененное аниме» Миядзаки вернется в кинотеатры России 24 сентября: «Хочется пересматривать снова»
«Ликвидацию» знают все, а вы попробуйте угадать другие фильмы с Машковым: сложный тест из 6 цитат
В сентябре от экрана можно не отлипать: сразу 5 громких премьер покажут на Wink – №2 ждут 20000+ зрителей
«Осень, осень, ну давай у теста спpосим»: вспомните 5 фильмов СССР по эмодзи
Мир летит к чертям не только в «Атаке титанов»: 3 аниме 2025-го про апокалипсис – №1 оценили на 8 баллов
На этой веб-странице используются файлы cookie. Продолжив открывать страницы сайта, Вы соглашаетесь с использованием файлов cookie. Узнать больше