Buhe Bariyan is a film about a group of ladies, ‘Bhuro and gang’ and their fight against patriarchy. They challenge the social values and design of a village which results in upsetting the conservative male sentiment. ‘Prem Kaur’ the new police officer in town intends to bring cordiality between these conflicting parties but a kidnapping sets Prem Kaur off on a hunt where she unearths some dark secrets of the village and becomes a beacon of hope for the womenfolk.