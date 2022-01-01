|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|That Old Black Magic
|Джонни Мерсер
|2:14
|2
|881 7th Ave
|Kris Bowers
|0:48
|3
|So Long Lovers Island
|The Blue Jays / Leon Peels
|2:22
|4
|Dr. Shirley's Luggage
|Kris Bowers
|0:34
|5
|I Feel Fine
|Kris Bowers
|0:44
|6
|A Letter from My Baby
|Timmy Shaw / Johnnie Mae Matthews
|2:51
|7
|You Took Advantage of Me
|The Blackwells
|2:04
|8
|Blue Skies (The Don Shirley Trio)
|Kris Bowers / Irving Berlin
|2:06
|9
|Dear Dolores
|Kris Bowers
|1:04
|10
|Vacation Without Aggravation
|Kris Bowers
|2:35
|11
|Cookin'
|Al Casey Combo / Robert Taylor
|2:15
|12
|What'cha Gonna Do
|2:17
|13
|Water Boy (The Don Shirley Trio)
|Kris Bowers / Avery Robinson
|4:53
|14
|Dearest One
|2:09
|15
|Field Workers
|Kris Bowers
|0:50
|16
|I Got a Call / The Exception
|Kris Bowers
|1:16
|17
|Makeup for Wounds / It's a Complicated World
|Kris Bowers
|1:22
|18
|Happy Talk (The Don Shirley Trio)
|Kris Bowers / Oscar Hammerstein II
|1:21
|19
|I Love My Baby
|,
|2:04
|20
|Governor on the Line
|Kris Bowers
|1:10
|21
|Need Some Sleep
|Kris Bowers
|1:04
|22
|Make the First Move
|Kris Bowers
|1:21
|23
|Lullaby of Birdland (The Don Shirley Trio)
|Kris Bowers / George David Weiss
|2:41
|24
|Let's Roll
|Kris Bowers
|1:54
|25
|Backwood Blues
|Kris Bowers
|1:44
|26
|The Lonesome Road (The Don Shirley Trio)
|Kris Bowers / Gene Austin
|2:29
|27
|MMM Love
|Bob Kelly
|2:31
|28
|Thanks Officer
|Kris Bowers
|0:58
|29
|If You Want Me To
|Kris Bowers
|1:42
|30
|Thank You for the Letters
|Kris Bowers
|2:12
|31
|The Lonesome Road
|Don Shirley / Gene Austin
|2:23