1 That Old Black Magic Джонни Мерсер 2:14

2 881 7th Ave Kris Bowers 0:48

3 So Long Lovers Island The Blue Jays / Leon Peels 2:22

4 Dr. Shirley's Luggage Kris Bowers 0:34

5 I Feel Fine Kris Bowers 0:44

6 A Letter from My Baby Timmy Shaw / Johnnie Mae Matthews 2:51

7 You Took Advantage of Me The Blackwells 2:04

8 Blue Skies (The Don Shirley Trio) Kris Bowers / Irving Berlin 2:06

9 Dear Dolores Kris Bowers 1:04

10 Vacation Without Aggravation Kris Bowers 2:35

11 Cookin' Al Casey Combo / Robert Taylor 2:15

12 What'cha Gonna Do 2:17

13 Water Boy (The Don Shirley Trio) Kris Bowers / Avery Robinson 4:53

14 Dearest One 2:09

15 Field Workers Kris Bowers 0:50

16 I Got a Call / The Exception Kris Bowers 1:16

17 Makeup for Wounds / It's a Complicated World Kris Bowers 1:22

18 Happy Talk (The Don Shirley Trio) Kris Bowers / Oscar Hammerstein II 1:21

19 I Love My Baby , 2:04

20 Governor on the Line Kris Bowers 1:10

21 Need Some Sleep Kris Bowers 1:04

22 Make the First Move Kris Bowers 1:21

23 Lullaby of Birdland (The Don Shirley Trio) Kris Bowers / George David Weiss 2:41

24 Let's Roll Kris Bowers 1:54

25 Backwood Blues Kris Bowers 1:44

26 The Lonesome Road (The Don Shirley Trio) Kris Bowers / Gene Austin 2:29

27 MMM Love Bob Kelly 2:31

28 Thanks Officer Kris Bowers 0:58

29 If You Want Me To Kris Bowers 1:42

30 Thank You for the Letters Kris Bowers 2:12