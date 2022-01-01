Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Зеленая книга Зеленая книга
Green Book Зеленая книга 2018 / США
8.7 Оцените
317 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 8.2
Музыка из фильма «Зеленая книга» (2018)

Green Book (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Green Book (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 31 композиция. , Kris Bowers, The Blue Jays, Timmy Shaw, The Blackwells, Al Casey Combo, , , Bob Kelly, Don Shirley
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 That Old Black Magic Джонни Мерсер 2:14
2 881 7th Ave Kris Bowers 0:48
3 So Long Lovers Island The Blue Jays / Leon Peels 2:22
4 Dr. Shirley's Luggage Kris Bowers 0:34
5 I Feel Fine Kris Bowers 0:44
6 A Letter from My Baby Timmy Shaw / Johnnie Mae Matthews 2:51
7 You Took Advantage of Me The Blackwells 2:04
8 Blue Skies (The Don Shirley Trio) Kris Bowers / Irving Berlin 2:06
9 Dear Dolores Kris Bowers 1:04
10 Vacation Without Aggravation Kris Bowers 2:35
11 Cookin' Al Casey Combo / Robert Taylor 2:15
12 What'cha Gonna Do 2:17
13 Water Boy (The Don Shirley Trio) Kris Bowers / Avery Robinson 4:53
14 Dearest One 2:09
15 Field Workers Kris Bowers 0:50
16 I Got a Call / The Exception Kris Bowers 1:16
17 Makeup for Wounds / It's a Complicated World Kris Bowers 1:22
18 Happy Talk (The Don Shirley Trio) Kris Bowers / Oscar Hammerstein II 1:21
19 I Love My Baby , 2:04
20 Governor on the Line Kris Bowers 1:10
21 Need Some Sleep Kris Bowers 1:04
22 Make the First Move Kris Bowers 1:21
23 Lullaby of Birdland (The Don Shirley Trio) Kris Bowers / George David Weiss 2:41
24 Let's Roll Kris Bowers 1:54
25 Backwood Blues Kris Bowers 1:44
26 The Lonesome Road (The Don Shirley Trio) Kris Bowers / Gene Austin 2:29
27 MMM Love Bob Kelly 2:31
28 Thanks Officer Kris Bowers 0:58
29 If You Want Me To Kris Bowers 1:42
30 Thank You for the Letters Kris Bowers 2:12
31 The Lonesome Road Don Shirley / Gene Austin 2:23
Доступен список песен из фильма «Зеленая книга» (2018) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Зеленая книга» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
