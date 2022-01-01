Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
За пропастью во ржи
Rebel in the Rye За пропастью во ржи 2017 / США
Рейтинг IMDb: 6.6
Музыка из фильма «За пропастью во ржи» (2017)

Rebel in the Rye (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Rebel in the Rye (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 19 композиций. Bear McCreary, Jeffrey Hoeppner, Bear McCreary
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Innocence (Theme from Rebel in the Rye) Bear McCreary 4:29
2 Early Writing Bear McCreary 2:39
3 Giving the Time Bear McCreary 2:47
4 Sowing Your Wild Oats Jeffrey Hoeppner, Bear McCreary 1:52
5 A True Writer Bear McCreary 3:04
6 Oonlight Serenade Bear McCreary 3:36
7 Impending War Bear McCreary 1:27
8 Celebration at the Stork Club Bear McCreary 0:45
9 Typewriter Drums Bear McCreary 2:00
10 Simply Grand Bear McCreary 1:08
11 Inspiration at War Bear McCreary 4:52
12 Wartime Anxiety Bear McCreary 4:43
13 Bananafish Bear McCreary 2:41
14 Writing Catcher Bear McCreary 1:22
15 Coming Through the Rye (feat. Raya Yarbrough) Bear McCreary 1:19
16 City Without the City Bear McCreary 4:43
17 A Request from Whit Bear McCreary 1:48
18 He Was Writing Bear McCreary 4:16
19 Rebel in the Rye End Credits Bear McCreary 2:20
Доступен список песен из фильма «За пропастью во ржи» (2017) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «За пропастью во ржи» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
