|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Innocence (Theme from Rebel in the Rye)
|Bear McCreary
|4:29
|2
|Early Writing
|Bear McCreary
|2:39
|3
|Giving the Time
|Bear McCreary
|2:47
|4
|Sowing Your Wild Oats
|Jeffrey Hoeppner, Bear McCreary
|1:52
|5
|A True Writer
|Bear McCreary
|3:04
|6
|Oonlight Serenade
|Bear McCreary
|3:36
|7
|Impending War
|Bear McCreary
|1:27
|8
|Celebration at the Stork Club
|Bear McCreary
|0:45
|9
|Typewriter Drums
|Bear McCreary
|2:00
|10
|Simply Grand
|Bear McCreary
|1:08
|11
|Inspiration at War
|Bear McCreary
|4:52
|12
|Wartime Anxiety
|Bear McCreary
|4:43
|13
|Bananafish
|Bear McCreary
|2:41
|14
|Writing Catcher
|Bear McCreary
|1:22
|15
|Coming Through the Rye (feat. Raya Yarbrough)
|Bear McCreary
|1:19
|16
|City Without the City
|Bear McCreary
|4:43
|17
|A Request from Whit
|Bear McCreary
|1:48
|18
|He Was Writing
|Bear McCreary
|4:16
|19
|Rebel in the Rye End Credits
|Bear McCreary
|2:20