|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Mistress of Evil
|Джеф Дзанелли
|1:34
|2
|Poachers on the Moors
|Джеф Дзанелли
|4:25
|3
|What Is Going on Here?
|Джеф Дзанелли
|4:31
|4
|Ulstead
|Джеф Дзанелли
|2:39
|5
|Etiquette Lessons
|Джеф Дзанелли
|2:06
|6
|All He Wanted Was Peace
|Джеф Дзанелли
|4:50
|7
|We Have Her
|Джеф Дзанелли
|3:50
|8
|We're Dark Fey
|Джеф Дзанелли
|3:53
|9
|Pinto's Recon Mission
|Джеф Дзанелли
|1:53
|10
|It Is Love That Will Heal You
|Джеф Дзанелли
|2:08
|11
|Origin Story
|Джеф Дзанелли
|2:30
|12
|You Don't Have to Change
|Джеф Дзанелли
|2:02
|13
|The Dance of the Fey
|Джеф Дзанелли
|2:12
|14
|Back to the Moors
|Джеф Дзанелли
|1:15
|15
|Our Fight Begins Now!
|Джеф Дзанелли
|1:46
|16
|Your Majesty, They're Coming from the Sea
|Джеф Дзанелли
|2:17
|17
|I've Made My Choice, You'll Have to Make Yours
|Джеф Дзанелли
|3:33
|18
|Protecting Our Kind
|Джеф Дзанелли
|2:43
|19
|Maleficent Returns
|Джеф Дзанелли
|5:09
|20
|The Phoenix
|Джеф Дзанелли
|4:41
|21
|Hello, Beastie!
|Джеф Дзанелли
|3:42
|22
|Time to Come Home
|Джеф Дзанелли
|5:50
|23
|You Can't Stop the Girl (Film Mix)
|Bebe Rexha / Sean Nelson
|2:40