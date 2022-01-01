Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Малефисента: Владычица тьмы
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil Малефисента: Владычица тьмы 2019 / США
377 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.6
Музыка из фильма «Малефисента: Владычица тьмы» (2019)

Малефисента: Владычица тьмы (Оригинальный саундтрек)
Малефисента: Владычица тьмы (Оригинальный саундтрек) 23 композиции. Джеф Дзанелли, Bebe Rexha
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 23 композиции. Джеф Дзанелли, Bebe Rexha
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Mistress of Evil Джеф Дзанелли 1:34
2 Poachers on the Moors Джеф Дзанелли 4:25
3 What Is Going on Here? Джеф Дзанелли 4:31
4 Ulstead Джеф Дзанелли 2:39
5 Etiquette Lessons Джеф Дзанелли 2:06
6 All He Wanted Was Peace Джеф Дзанелли 4:50
7 We Have Her Джеф Дзанелли 3:50
8 We're Dark Fey Джеф Дзанелли 3:53
9 Pinto's Recon Mission Джеф Дзанелли 1:53
10 It Is Love That Will Heal You Джеф Дзанелли 2:08
11 Origin Story Джеф Дзанелли 2:30
12 You Don't Have to Change Джеф Дзанелли 2:02
13 The Dance of the Fey Джеф Дзанелли 2:12
14 Back to the Moors Джеф Дзанелли 1:15
15 Our Fight Begins Now! Джеф Дзанелли 1:46
16 Your Majesty, They're Coming from the Sea Джеф Дзанелли 2:17
17 I've Made My Choice, You'll Have to Make Yours Джеф Дзанелли 3:33
18 Protecting Our Kind Джеф Дзанелли 2:43
19 Maleficent Returns Джеф Дзанелли 5:09
20 The Phoenix Джеф Дзанелли 4:41
21 Hello, Beastie! Джеф Дзанелли 3:42
22 Time to Come Home Джеф Дзанелли 5:50
23 You Can't Stop the Girl (Film Mix) Bebe Rexha / Sean Nelson 2:40
Доступен список песен из фильма «Малефисента: Владычица тьмы» (2019) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Малефисента: Владычица тьмы» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
