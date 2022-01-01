Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Музыка из фильма «33» (2015)
The 33 33 2015 / США / Чили
6.3
12 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.8
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «33» (2015)

Вся информация о фильме
The 33 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
The 33 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 19 композиций. James Horner, Cote de Pablo, Los Bunkers
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 The Atacama Desert James Horner 1:59
2 Empanadas for Darío James Horner 1:46
3 To the Heart of the Mountain James Horner 2:30
4 The Collapse James Horner 4:13
5 Buried Alive James Horner 3:45
6 Drilling, The Sweetest Sound! James Horner 1:06
7 Prayer / Camp Hope James Horner 2:36
8 The Drill Misses (And dreams fade...) James Horner 5:39
9 Gracias a La Vida Cote de Pablo / Violeta Parra 4:51
10 Aiming To Miss James Horner 3:38
11 We are all well in the refuge, The 33 James Horner 3:47
12 Always Brothers James Horner 2:21
13 Fénix James Horner 2:32
14 First Ascent James Horner 4:59
15 Celebrations James Horner 3:56
16 Family Is All We Have James Horner 2:59
17 Al Final De Este Viaje En La Vida Los Bunkers / Silvio Rodríguez 3:22
18 The 33 James Horner 3:44
19 Hope is Love James Horner 3:36
Доступен список песен из фильма «33» (2015) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «33» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
