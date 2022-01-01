|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|The Atacama Desert
|James Horner
|1:59
|2
|Empanadas for Darío
|James Horner
|1:46
|3
|To the Heart of the Mountain
|James Horner
|2:30
|4
|The Collapse
|James Horner
|4:13
|5
|Buried Alive
|James Horner
|3:45
|6
|Drilling, The Sweetest Sound!
|James Horner
|1:06
|7
|Prayer / Camp Hope
|James Horner
|2:36
|8
|The Drill Misses (And dreams fade...)
|James Horner
|5:39
|9
|Gracias a La Vida
|Cote de Pablo / Violeta Parra
|4:51
|10
|Aiming To Miss
|James Horner
|3:38
|11
|We are all well in the refuge, The 33
|James Horner
|3:47
|12
|Always Brothers
|James Horner
|2:21
|13
|Fénix
|James Horner
|2:32
|14
|First Ascent
|James Horner
|4:59
|15
|Celebrations
|James Horner
|3:56
|16
|Family Is All We Have
|James Horner
|2:59
|17
|Al Final De Este Viaje En La Vida
|Los Bunkers / Silvio Rodríguez
|3:22
|18
|The 33
|James Horner
|3:44
|19
|Hope is Love
|James Horner
|3:36