1 The Atacama Desert James Horner 1:59

2 Empanadas for Darío James Horner 1:46

3 To the Heart of the Mountain James Horner 2:30

4 The Collapse James Horner 4:13

5 Buried Alive James Horner 3:45

6 Drilling, The Sweetest Sound! James Horner 1:06

7 Prayer / Camp Hope James Horner 2:36

8 The Drill Misses (And dreams fade...) James Horner 5:39

9 Gracias a La Vida Cote de Pablo / Violeta Parra 4:51

10 Aiming To Miss James Horner 3:38

11 We are all well in the refuge, The 33 James Horner 3:47

12 Always Brothers James Horner 2:21

13 Fénix James Horner 2:32

14 First Ascent James Horner 4:59

15 Celebrations James Horner 3:56

16 Family Is All We Have James Horner 2:59

17 Al Final De Este Viaje En La Vida Los Bunkers / Silvio Rodríguez 3:22

18 The 33 James Horner 3:44