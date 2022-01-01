|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Never Hear Surf Music Again
|Free Blood
|5:52
|2
|The Canyon
|A. R. Rahman
|3:02
|3
|Liberation Begins
|A. R. Rahman
|2:15
|4
|Touch of the Sun
|A. R. Rahman
|4:39
|5
|Lovely Day
|Bill Withers
|4:17
|6
|Nocturne No. 2 In E Flat, Op. 9 No. 2
|Владимир Ашкенази / Фредерик Шопен
|4:01
|7
|Ça Plane Pour Moi
|Plastic Bertrand
|3:00
|8
|Liberation In a Dream
|A. R. Rahman
|4:06
|9
|If You Love Me (Really Love Me)
|Esther Phillips / Marguerite Monnot
|3:27
|10
|Acid Darbari
|A. R. Rahman
|4:21
|11
|R.I.P.
|A. R. Rahman
|5:11
|12
|Liberation
|A. R. Rahman
|3:12
|13
|Festival
|Sigur Rós / Kjartan Sveinsson
|9:26
|14
|If I Rise
|Dido, A. R. Rahman / Rollo Armstrong
|4:38