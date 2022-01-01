Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Нахимовцы" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
127 часов 127 часов
Киноафиша Фильмы 127 часов Музыка из фильма «127 часов» (2010)
127 Hours 127 часов 2010 / США / Великобритания
7.7 Оцените
48 голосов
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «127 часов» (2010)

Вся информация о фильме
127 Hours (Music from the Motion Picture)
127 Hours (Music from the Motion Picture) 14 композиций. Free Blood, A. R. Rahman, Bill Withers, Владимир Ашкенази, Plastic Bertrand, Esther Phillips, Sigur Rós, Dido, A. R. Rahman
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Never Hear Surf Music Again Free Blood 5:52
2 The Canyon A. R. Rahman 3:02
3 Liberation Begins A. R. Rahman 2:15
4 Touch of the Sun A. R. Rahman 4:39
5 Lovely Day Bill Withers 4:17
6 Nocturne No. 2 In E Flat, Op. 9 No. 2 Владимир Ашкенази / Фредерик Шопен 4:01
7 Ça Plane Pour Moi Plastic Bertrand 3:00
8 Liberation In a Dream A. R. Rahman 4:06
9 If You Love Me (Really Love Me) Esther Phillips / Marguerite Monnot 3:27
10 Acid Darbari A. R. Rahman 4:21
11 R.I.P. A. R. Rahman 5:11
12 Liberation A. R. Rahman 3:12
13 Festival Sigur Rós / Kjartan Sveinsson 9:26
14 If I Rise Dido, A. R. Rahman / Rollo Armstrong 4:38
Доступен список песен из фильма «127 часов» (2010) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «127 часов» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Related video
Сходство налицо: отец Фриске огорошил признанием
Кравченко осудили за предательство: «Ушел в самый трудный момент»
Не один: покинувший страну Цискаридзе не стал молчать
Кабаева назвала имя близкой подруги: никто и подумать не мог
«Нужно что-то менять»: Киркоров раскрыл все карты
Ахнете: вот как выглядит изнутри роскошный особняк Киркорова
Возмутил народ: за что Хрюшу пытались «уволить» из «Спокойной ночи, малыши!»
Тест на знание кино СССР: насколько хорошо вы помните «Кавказская пленница»?
Вот сколько лет суждено прожить разным знакам Зодиака
Блондинку Свету Букину знала вся страна: вот что с ней стало
Голливуд позавидует: в спорах о популярности Ханде Эрчел поставили точку
«Зрителей не стеснялся»: Пресняков пошел по проторенной дорожке
Приложение киноафиши