Хоббит: Нежданное путешествие
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey Хоббит: Нежданное путешествие 2012 / США
8.5 Оцените
141 голос Рейтинг IMDb: 7.8
Музыка из фильма «Хоббит: Нежданное путешествие» (2012)

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 32 композиции. Howard Shore, The Dwarf Cast, Richard Armitage, The Dwarf Cast, Neil Finn
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 26 композиций. Howard Shore, Richard Armitage, The Dwarf Cast, Neil Finn
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 My Dear Frodo Howard Shore 8:04
2 Old Friends (Extended Version) Howard Shore 5:01
3 An Unexpected Party (Extended Version) Howard Shore 4:09
4 Blunt the Knives The Dwarf Cast / J. R. R. Tolkien 1:02
5 Axe Or Sword? Howard Shore 5:59
6 Misty Mountains Richard Armitage, The Dwarf Cast / J. R. R. Tolkien 1:43
7 The Adventure Begins Howard Shore 2:06
8 The World Is Ahead Howard Shore 2:21
9 An Ancient Enemy Howard Shore 4:58
10 Radagast the Brown (Extended Version) Howard Shore 6:40
11 The Trollshaws Howard Shore 2:10
12 Roast Mutton (Extended Version) Howard Shore 4:57
13 A Troll-Hoard Howard Shore 2:40
14 The Hill of Sorcery Howard Shore 3:51
15 Warg-Scouts Howard Shore 3:03
16 The Hidden Valley Howard Shore 3:50
17 Moon Runes (Extended Version) Howard Shore 3:40
18 The Defiler Howard Shore 1:15
19 The White Council (Extended Version) Howard Shore 9:41
20 Over Hill Howard Shore 3:44
21 A Thunder Battle Howard Shore 3:55
22 Under Hill Howard Shore 1:55
23 Riddles In the Dark Howard Shore 5:22
24 Brass Buttons Howard Shore 7:39
25 Out of the Frying-Pan Howard Shore 5:55
26 A Good Omen Howard Shore 5:47
27 Song of the Lonely Mountain (Extended Version) Neil Finn / David Long 6:01
28 Dreaming of Bag End Howard Shore 1:57
29 A Very Respectable Hobbit (Exclusive Bonus Track) Howard Shore 1:22
30 Erebor Howard Shore 1:20
31 The Dwarf Lords Howard Shore 2:02
32 The Edge of the Wild Howard Shore 3:34
Доступен список песен из фильма «Хоббит: Нежданное путешествие» (2012) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Хоббит: Нежданное путешествие» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
