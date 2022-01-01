|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|My Dear Frodo
|Howard Shore
|8:04
|2
|Old Friends (Extended Version)
|Howard Shore
|5:01
|3
|An Unexpected Party (Extended Version)
|Howard Shore
|4:09
|4
|Blunt the Knives
|The Dwarf Cast / J. R. R. Tolkien
|1:02
|5
|Axe Or Sword?
|Howard Shore
|5:59
|6
|Misty Mountains
|Richard Armitage, The Dwarf Cast / J. R. R. Tolkien
|1:43
|7
|The Adventure Begins
|Howard Shore
|2:06
|8
|The World Is Ahead
|Howard Shore
|2:21
|9
|An Ancient Enemy
|Howard Shore
|4:58
|10
|Radagast the Brown (Extended Version)
|Howard Shore
|6:40
|11
|The Trollshaws
|Howard Shore
|2:10
|12
|Roast Mutton (Extended Version)
|Howard Shore
|4:57
|13
|A Troll-Hoard
|Howard Shore
|2:40
|14
|The Hill of Sorcery
|Howard Shore
|3:51
|15
|Warg-Scouts
|Howard Shore
|3:03
|16
|The Hidden Valley
|Howard Shore
|3:50
|17
|Moon Runes (Extended Version)
|Howard Shore
|3:40
|18
|The Defiler
|Howard Shore
|1:15
|19
|The White Council (Extended Version)
|Howard Shore
|9:41
|20
|Over Hill
|Howard Shore
|3:44
|21
|A Thunder Battle
|Howard Shore
|3:55
|22
|Under Hill
|Howard Shore
|1:55
|23
|Riddles In the Dark
|Howard Shore
|5:22
|24
|Brass Buttons
|Howard Shore
|7:39
|25
|Out of the Frying-Pan
|Howard Shore
|5:55
|26
|A Good Omen
|Howard Shore
|5:47
|27
|Song of the Lonely Mountain (Extended Version)
|Neil Finn / David Long
|6:01
|28
|Dreaming of Bag End
|Howard Shore
|1:57
|29
|A Very Respectable Hobbit (Exclusive Bonus Track)
|Howard Shore
|1:22
|30
|Erebor
|Howard Shore
|1:20
|31
|The Dwarf Lords
|Howard Shore
|2:02
|32
|The Edge of the Wild
|Howard Shore
|3:34