Джуно Джуно
Juno Джуно 2007 / США
7.4 Оцените
26 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.5
Музыка из фильма «Джуно» (2007)

Juno (Music from the Motion Picture) [Deluxe Edition]
Juno (Music from the Motion Picture) [Deluxe Edition] 34 композиции. Barry Louis Polisar, Kimya Dawson, The Kinks, Buddy Holly, Mateo Messina, Belle and Sebastian, Sonic Youth, Mott the Hoople, Cat Power, Antsy Pants, Kimya Dawson, The Velvet Underground, The Moldy Peaches, Antsy Pants, Майкл Сера, Эллен Пейдж, The Bristols, Jr. James & The Late Guitar, Astrud Gilberto, Los Panchos, Yo La Tengo, Эллен Пейдж
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 All I Want Is You Barry Louis Polisar 2:38
2 My Rollercoaster Kimya Dawson 0:53
3 A Well Respected Man The Kinks / Ray Davies 2:42
4 Dearest Buddy Holly 1:54
5 Up the Spout Mateo Messina 0:55
6 Tire Swing Kimya Dawson 3:07
7 Piazza, New York Catcher Belle and Sebastian / Stuart Murdoch 3:02
8 Loose Lips Kimya Dawson 2:24
9 Superstar Sonic Youth / Leon Russell 4:08
10 Sleep (Instrumental) Kimya Dawson 0:53
11 Expectations Belle and Sebastian / Stuart Murdoch 3:35
12 All the Young Dudes Mott the Hoople / David Bowie 3:35
13 So Nice So Smart Kimya Dawson 2:46
14 Sea of Love Cat Power 2:23
15 Tree Hugger Antsy Pants, Kimya Dawson / Kimya Dawson 3:14
16 I'm Sticking With You The Velvet Underground / Lou Reed 2:28
17 Anyone Else But You The Moldy Peaches / Kimya Dawson 3:00
18 Vampire Antsy Pants / Leo Bear Creek 1:20
19 Anyone Else But You Майкл Сера, Эллен Пейдж / Kimya Dawson 1:57
20 Twentieth Century Fox Fanfare Kimya Dawson / Alfred Newman 0:20
21 Me and You Barry Louis Polisar 2:16
22 My Wandering Days Are Over Belle and Sebastian / Stuart Murdoch 5:25
23 Go Fly a Kite Mateo Messina 0:49
24 Viva la Persistence Kimya Dawson 3:48
25 Little Baby The Bristols 2:17
26 I'm Into Something Good Jr. James & The Late Guitar / Gerry Goffin 3:27
27 Meet the MacGuffs Mateo Messina 0:54
28 Once I Loved Astrud Gilberto 2:14
29 All I Want Is You Kimya Dawson / Barry Louis Polisar 2:31
30 Learning the Game Buddy Holly 2:02
31 The Lorings Mateo Messina 1:25
32 Besame Mucho Los Panchos / Consuelo Velázquez 3:01
33 You Can Have It All Yo La Tengo / Rick Finch 4:36
34 Zub Zub Эллен Пейдж 1:09
Доступен список песен из фильма «Джуно» (2007) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Джуно» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
