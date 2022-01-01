1 All I Want Is You Barry Louis Polisar 2:38

2 My Rollercoaster Kimya Dawson 0:53

3 A Well Respected Man The Kinks / Ray Davies 2:42

4 Dearest Buddy Holly 1:54

5 Up the Spout Mateo Messina 0:55

6 Tire Swing Kimya Dawson 3:07

7 Piazza, New York Catcher Belle and Sebastian / Stuart Murdoch 3:02

8 Loose Lips Kimya Dawson 2:24

9 Superstar Sonic Youth / Leon Russell 4:08

10 Sleep (Instrumental) Kimya Dawson 0:53

11 Expectations Belle and Sebastian / Stuart Murdoch 3:35

12 All the Young Dudes Mott the Hoople / David Bowie 3:35

13 So Nice So Smart Kimya Dawson 2:46

14 Sea of Love Cat Power 2:23

15 Tree Hugger Antsy Pants, Kimya Dawson / Kimya Dawson 3:14

16 I'm Sticking With You The Velvet Underground / Lou Reed 2:28

17 Anyone Else But You The Moldy Peaches / Kimya Dawson 3:00

18 Vampire Antsy Pants / Leo Bear Creek 1:20

19 Anyone Else But You Майкл Сера, Эллен Пейдж / Kimya Dawson 1:57

20 Twentieth Century Fox Fanfare Kimya Dawson / Alfred Newman 0:20

21 Me and You Barry Louis Polisar 2:16

22 My Wandering Days Are Over Belle and Sebastian / Stuart Murdoch 5:25

23 Go Fly a Kite Mateo Messina 0:49

24 Viva la Persistence Kimya Dawson 3:48

25 Little Baby The Bristols 2:17

26 I'm Into Something Good Jr. James & The Late Guitar / Gerry Goffin 3:27

27 Meet the MacGuffs Mateo Messina 0:54

28 Once I Loved Astrud Gilberto 2:14

29 All I Want Is You Kimya Dawson / Barry Louis Polisar 2:31

30 Learning the Game Buddy Holly 2:02

31 The Lorings Mateo Messina 1:25

32 Besame Mucho Los Panchos / Consuelo Velázquez 3:01

33 You Can Have It All Yo La Tengo / Rick Finch 4:36