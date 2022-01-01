|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|All I Want Is You
|Barry Louis Polisar
|2:38
|2
|My Rollercoaster
|Kimya Dawson
|0:53
|3
|A Well Respected Man
|The Kinks / Ray Davies
|2:42
|4
|Dearest
|Buddy Holly
|1:54
|5
|Up the Spout
|Mateo Messina
|0:55
|6
|Tire Swing
|Kimya Dawson
|3:07
|7
|Piazza, New York Catcher
|Belle and Sebastian / Stuart Murdoch
|3:02
|8
|Loose Lips
|Kimya Dawson
|2:24
|9
|Superstar
|Sonic Youth / Leon Russell
|4:08
|10
|Sleep (Instrumental)
|Kimya Dawson
|0:53
|11
|Expectations
|Belle and Sebastian / Stuart Murdoch
|3:35
|12
|All the Young Dudes
|Mott the Hoople / David Bowie
|3:35
|13
|So Nice So Smart
|Kimya Dawson
|2:46
|14
|Sea of Love
|Cat Power
|2:23
|15
|Tree Hugger
|Antsy Pants, Kimya Dawson / Kimya Dawson
|3:14
|16
|I'm Sticking With You
|The Velvet Underground / Lou Reed
|2:28
|17
|Anyone Else But You
|The Moldy Peaches / Kimya Dawson
|3:00
|18
|Vampire
|Antsy Pants / Leo Bear Creek
|1:20
|19
|Anyone Else But You
|Майкл Сера, Эллен Пейдж / Kimya Dawson
|1:57
|20
|Twentieth Century Fox Fanfare
|Kimya Dawson / Alfred Newman
|0:20
|21
|Me and You
|Barry Louis Polisar
|2:16
|22
|My Wandering Days Are Over
|Belle and Sebastian / Stuart Murdoch
|5:25
|23
|Go Fly a Kite
|Mateo Messina
|0:49
|24
|Viva la Persistence
|Kimya Dawson
|3:48
|25
|Little Baby
|The Bristols
|2:17
|26
|I'm Into Something Good
|Jr. James & The Late Guitar / Gerry Goffin
|3:27
|27
|Meet the MacGuffs
|Mateo Messina
|0:54
|28
|Once I Loved
|Astrud Gilberto
|2:14
|29
|All I Want Is You
|Kimya Dawson / Barry Louis Polisar
|2:31
|30
|Learning the Game
|Buddy Holly
|2:02
|31
|The Lorings
|Mateo Messina
|1:25
|32
|Besame Mucho
|Los Panchos / Consuelo Velázquez
|3:01
|33
|You Can Have It All
|Yo La Tengo / Rick Finch
|4:36
|34
|Zub Zub
|Эллен Пейдж
|1:09