Kinoafisha TV Shows The Simpsons Seasons Season 7 Episode 11

The Simpsons 1989 episode 11 season 7

8.4 Rate
10 votes
Who Shot Mr. Burns? (2)
Season 7 / Episode 1 17 September 1995
Radioactive Man
Season 7 / Episode 2 24 September 1995
Home Sweet Homediddly-Dum-Doodily
Season 7 / Episode 3 1 October 1995
Bart Sells His Soul
Season 7 / Episode 4 8 October 1995
Lisa the Vegetarian
Season 7 / Episode 5 15 October 1995
Treehouse of Horror VI
Season 7 / Episode 6 29 October 1995
King-Size Homer
Season 7 / Episode 7 5 November 1995
Mother Simpson
Season 7 / Episode 8 19 November 1995
Sideshow Bob's Last Gleaming
Season 7 / Episode 9 26 November 1995
The Simpsons 138th Episode Spectacular
Season 7 / Episode 10 3 December 1995
Marge Be Not Proud
Season 7 / Episode 11 17 December 1995
Team Homer
Season 7 / Episode 12 7 January 1996
Two Bad Neighbors
Season 7 / Episode 13 14 January 1996
Scenes from the Class Struggle in Springfield
Season 7 / Episode 14 4 February 1996
Bart the Fink
Season 7 / Episode 15 11 February 1996
Lisa the Iconoclast
Season 7 / Episode 16 18 February 1996
Homer the Smithers
Season 7 / Episode 17 25 February 1996
The Day the Violence Died
Season 7 / Episode 18 17 March 1996
A Fish Called Selma
Season 7 / Episode 19 24 March 1996
Bart on the Road
Season 7 / Episode 20 31 March 1996
22 Short Films About Springfield
Season 7 / Episode 21 14 April 1996
Raging Abe Simpson and His Grumbling Grandson in "The Curse of the Flying Hellfish"
Season 7 / Episode 22 28 April 1996
Much Apu About Nothing
Season 7 / Episode 23 5 May 1996
Homerpalooza
Season 7 / Episode 24 19 May 1996
Summer of 4 ft. 2
Season 7 / Episode 25 19 May 1996
В 7 сезоне 11 серии сериала «Симпсоны» отношения между матерью и сыном существенно ухудшаются. Все началось с того, что Мардж отказалась покупать Барту новую видеоигру на Рождество. Недолго думая, малолетний хулиган решает ее украсть.

