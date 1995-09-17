Raging Abe Simpson and His Grumbling Grandson in "The Curse of the Flying Hellfish"
Season 7 / Episode 2228 April 1996
Much Apu About Nothing
Season 7 / Episode 235 May 1996
Homerpalooza
Season 7 / Episode 2419 May 1996
Summer of 4 ft. 2
Season 7 / Episode 2519 May 1996
Episode description
В 7 сезоне 8 серии сериала «Симпсоны» неудачная инсценировка собственной смерти приводит Гомера на почту, где он узнает о прошлом покойной матери немало нового. Как оказалось, женщина работала на ФБР и может быть по-прежнему жива.
