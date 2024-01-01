Mr Van Houten [sighs] You know why all this happened, don't you? Because I took my marriage for granted. You know in twelve years, I never once helped out with the housework.

Homer Oh yeah, you got to do that.

Mr Van Houten I could have at least stayed in shape for her.

Homer Oh, and for yourself.

Mr Van Houten I could have taken just a little time to... to make her feel special.

Homer It can't just be sex! It can't!

Mr Van Houten God, I'm so self-centred! No wonder I didn't see it coming! That's how it is though - one day your wife is making you your favourite meal - the next day you're thawin' a hotdog in a gas station sink.

Homer Oh, that's tough, pal. But it's never gonna' happen to me.

Mr Van Houten Well, how do you know? What makes you guys so special?

Homer Cause' Marge and I have one thing that can never be broken - a strong marriage built on a solid foundation of routine.

[cuts to Homer returning to an empty house]

Homer Marge, I'm home. Where are you? Are you OK? I don't smell dinner.

[takes a note off the refrigerator door]

Homer "Dear Homer"... aw. "Sorry you didn't want to join me tonight. I've left you hotdogs for dinner. They're thawing in the sink".