Kinoafisha TV Shows The Simpsons Seasons Season 2 Episode 16

The Simpsons 1989 episode 16 season 2

7.5 Rate
10 votes
"The Simpsons" season 2 all episodes
Bart Gets an F
Season 2 / Episode 1 11 October 1990
Simpson and Delilah
Season 2 / Episode 2 18 October 1990
Treehouse of Horror
Season 2 / Episode 3 25 October 1990
Two Cars in Every Garage and Three Eyes on Every Fish
Season 2 / Episode 4 1 November 1990
Dancin' Homer
Season 2 / Episode 5 8 November 1990
Dead Putting Society
Season 2 / Episode 6 15 November 1990
Bart vs. Thanksgiving
Season 2 / Episode 7 22 November 1990
Bart the Daredevil
Season 2 / Episode 8 6 December 1990
Itchy & Scratchy & Marge
Season 2 / Episode 9 20 December 1990
Bart Gets Hit by a Car
Season 2 / Episode 10 10 January 1991
One Fish, Two Fish, Blowfish, Blue Fish
Season 2 / Episode 11 24 January 1991
The Way We Was
Season 2 / Episode 12 31 January 1991
Homer vs. Lisa and the Eighth Commandment
Season 2 / Episode 13 7 February 1991
Principal Charming
Season 2 / Episode 14 14 February 1991
Oh Brother, Where Art Thou?
Season 2 / Episode 15 21 February 1991
Bart's Dog Gets an F
Season 2 / Episode 16 7 March 1991
Old Money
Season 2 / Episode 17 28 March 1991
Brush with Greatness
Season 2 / Episode 18 11 April 1991
Lisa's Substitute
Season 2 / Episode 19 25 April 1991
The War of the Simpsons
Season 2 / Episode 20 2 May 1991
Three Men and a Comic Book
Season 2 / Episode 21 9 May 1991
Blood Feud
Season 2 / Episode 22 11 July 1991
Episode description

Во 2 сезоне 16 серии сериала «Симпсоны» домашний питомец за неделю сгрызает сразу несколько дорогостоящих вещей. Разъяренный Гомер задумывается о том, чтобы выставить пса за дверь, но Барт рекомендует отдать его в школу для дрессировки.

