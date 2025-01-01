Two Cars in Every Garage and Three Eyes on Every Fish
Season 2 / Episode 41 November 1990
Dancin' Homer
Season 2 / Episode 58 November 1990
Dead Putting Society
Season 2 / Episode 615 November 1990
Bart vs. Thanksgiving
Season 2 / Episode 722 November 1990
Bart the Daredevil
Season 2 / Episode 86 December 1990
Itchy & Scratchy & Marge
Season 2 / Episode 920 December 1990
Bart Gets Hit by a Car
Season 2 / Episode 1010 January 1991
One Fish, Two Fish, Blowfish, Blue Fish
Season 2 / Episode 1124 January 1991
The Way We Was
Season 2 / Episode 1231 January 1991
Homer vs. Lisa and the Eighth Commandment
Season 2 / Episode 137 February 1991
Principal Charming
Season 2 / Episode 1414 February 1991
Oh Brother, Where Art Thou?
Season 2 / Episode 1521 February 1991
Bart's Dog Gets an F
Season 2 / Episode 167 March 1991
Old Money
Season 2 / Episode 1728 March 1991
Brush with Greatness
Season 2 / Episode 1811 April 1991
Lisa's Substitute
Season 2 / Episode 1925 April 1991
The War of the Simpsons
Season 2 / Episode 202 May 1991
Three Men and a Comic Book
Season 2 / Episode 219 May 1991
Blood Feud
Season 2 / Episode 2211 July 1991
Episode description
Во 2 сезоне 18 серии сериала «Симпсоны» уборка дома приводит к обнаружению старых полотен Мардж. Почувствовав вдохновение, женщина вновь берется за кисть и побеждает на местной выставке. Между тем Гомер безуспешно пытается сбросить лишний вес.
