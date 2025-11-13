Menu
Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films USA Detective

Rating of films of the USA in the Detective genre

Knives Out 8.2
1 Knives Out
Detective, Drama, Crime, Comedy 2019, USA
Weapons 7.8
2 Weapons
Drama, Horror, Detective 2025, USA
Killers of the Flower Moon 7.8
3 Killers of the Flower Moon
Thriller, Drama, Crime, Detective, Western, History 2023, USA
Get Out 7.6
4 Get Out
Horror, Detective 2017, USA
Knives Out 2 7.6
5 Knives Out 2
Detective, Crime 2022, USA
End of Watch 7.5
6 End of Watch
Detective, Drama, Thriller, Crime 2012, USA
Jack Reacher 7.4
7 Jack Reacher
Thriller, Detective 2012, USA
Terror by Night 7.3
8 Terror by Night
Thriller, Detective 1946, USA
It Follows 7.3
9 It Follows
Detective, Horror 2014, USA
Smile 2 7.3
10 Smile 2
Horror, Detective, Thriller 2024, USA
Nightmare Alley 7.2
11 Nightmare Alley
Thriller, Drama, Detective 2021, USA
Game Night 7.2
12 Game Night
Comedy, Detective 2018, USA
A Simple Favor 7.2
13 A Simple Favor
Thriller, Crime, Detective 2018, USA
Death on the Nile 7.2
14 Death on the Nile
Detective, Crime, Drama 2022, USA / Great Britain
A Haunting in Venice 7.1
15 A Haunting in Venice
Detective, Crime, Drama 2023, USA
Ready or Not 7.1
16 Ready or Not
Horror, Thriller, Detective 2019, USA
The Maze Runner 7.1
17 The Maze Runner
Thriller, Detective, Sci-Fi 2014, USA
The Mule 7.1
18 The Mule
Detective, Crime, Drama 2019, USA
Happy Death Day 7.1
19 Happy Death Day
Horror, Thriller, Detective 2017, USA
Pokemon Detective Pikachu 7.0
20 Pokemon Detective Pikachu
Detective, Comedy 2019, USA
Murder on the Orient Express 7.0
21 Murder on the Orient Express
Detective, Thriller 2017, USA
The Girl on the Train 7.0
22 The Girl on the Train
Detective, Thriller 2016, USA
Before I Fall 6.9
23 Before I Fall
Drama, Detective 2016, USA
Hypnotic 6.7
24 Hypnotic
Action, Detective, Thriller 2023, Great Britain / USA
You Were Never Really Here 6.7
25 You Were Never Really Here
Thriller, Drama, Detective 2017, USA / France
Trap 6.7
26 Trap
Horror, Detective, Thriller 2024, USA
Jack Reacher: Never Go Back 6.7
27 Jack Reacher: Never Go Back
Drama, Detective, Action, Crime, Thriller 2016, USA
A Cure for Wellness 6.6
28 A Cure for Wellness
Drama, Horror, Detective, Thriller 2016, USA
Happy Death Day 2U 6.6
29 Happy Death Day 2U
Horror, Detective, Thriller 2019, USA
It's a Wonderful Knife 6.4
30 It's a Wonderful Knife
Comedy, Horror, Detective 2023, USA
Last Seen Alive 6.4
31 Last Seen Alive
Thriller, Action, Detective 2022, USA
The Girl in the Spider's Web 6.3
32 The Girl in the Spider's Web
Detective, Thriller 2018, USA
Voice from the Stone 6.2
33 Voice from the Stone
Drama, Thriller, Detective, Mystery 2017, USA
Cuckoo 6.1
34 Cuckoo
Horror, Detective, Thriller 2024, Germany / USA
Suburbicon 5.9
35 Suburbicon
Comedy, Crime, Detective 2017, USA
The Queen Mary 4.6
36 The Queen Mary
Drama, Horror, Detective 2023, Great Britain / USA
Holmes and Watson 3.7
37 Holmes and Watson
Detective, Comedy, Adventure 2019, USA
