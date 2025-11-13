Menu
Top Films Romantic 2006

Rating of films in the Romantic genre of 2006

The Illusionist 7.7
1 The Illusionist
Drama, Romantic, Adventure 2006, USA / Czechia
The Holiday 7.4
2 The Holiday
Romantic, Comedy 2006, USA
Déjà Vu 7.4
3 Déjà Vu
Sci-Fi, Thriller, Action, Crime, Adventure, Drama, Romantic 2006, USA
The Lake House 7.3
4 The Lake House
Romantic, Drama 2006, USA
The Fountain 7.2
5 The Fountain
Sci-Fi, Drama, Romantic 2006, USA
Step Up 7.2
6 Step Up
Romantic, Musical, Drama 2006, USA
Knocked Up 7.1
7 Knocked Up
Drama, Romantic, Comedy 2006, USA
Paris, je t aime 7.1
8 Paris, je t aime
Romantic 2006, Liechtenstein / Switzerland / Germany / France
Piter FM 7.0
9 Piter FM
Comedy, Romantic 2006, Russia
High School Musical 6.7
10 High School Musical
Romantic, Comedy, Family, Musical 2006, USA
Just My Luck 6.5
11 Just My Luck
Comedy, Romantic 2006, USA
It Doesn't Hurt Me 6.3
12 It Doesn't Hurt Me
Drama, Romantic 2006, Russia
Heat 5.1
13 Heat
Comedy, Romantic 2006, Russia
