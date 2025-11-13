Menu
Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films Japan Drama

Rating of films of the Japan in the Drama genre

Attack on Titan the Movie: The Last Attack 9.1
1 Attack on Titan the Movie: The Last Attack
Action, Animation, Drama 2024, Japan
Haikyu!! The Movie: Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump 8.4
2 Haikyu!! The Movie: Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump
Animation, Comedy, Drama, Anime 2024, Japan
Look Back 8.4
3 Look Back
Animation, Drama 2024, Japan
Princess Mononoke 8.3
4 Princess Mononoke
Anime, Fairy Tale, Adventure, Animation, Thriller, Drama 1997, Japan
Violet Evergarden: The Movie 8.3
5 Violet Evergarden: The Movie
Animation, Drama, Fantasy, Anime 2020, Japan
Suzume 8.2
6 Suzume
Anime, Drama 2022, Japan
Early Summer 8.0
7 Early Summer
Drama 1951, Japan
Gran Turismo 8.0
8 Gran Turismo
Action, Adventure, Drama 2023, USA / Japan
Josee to Tora to Sakana-tachi 8.0
9 Josee to Tora to Sakana-tachi
Animation, Drama, Romantic, Anime 2020, Japan
Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind 7.9
10 Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind
Sci-Fi, Anime, Adventure, Drama, Animation 1984, Japan
Blue Lock: Episode Nagi 7.9
11 Blue Lock: Episode Nagi
Animation, Drama, Sport, Anime 2024, Japan
When Marnie Was There 7.9
12 When Marnie Was There
Anime, Drama, Fantasy 2014, Japan
Rashomon 7.9
13 Rashomon
Drama 1950, Japan
Maquia: When the Promised Flower Blooms 7.8
14 Maquia: When the Promised Flower Blooms
Animation, Drama, Adventure, Anime 2018, Japan
5 Centimeters Per Second 7.7
15 5 Centimeters Per Second
Drama, Animation, Romantic, Anime 2007, Japan
Departures 7.7
16 Departures
Drama 2008, Japan
The Wind Rises 7.7
17 The Wind Rises
Drama, Animation, Anime 2013, Japan
Perfect Days 7.6
18 Perfect Days
Drama 2023, Germany / Japan
Dead Man 7.6
19 Dead Man
Crime, Western, Drama, Adventure 1995, USA / Germany / Japan
Control 7.5
20 Control
Musical, Drama, Biography 2007, USA / Great Britain / Australia / Japan
Belle 7.4
21 Belle
Adventure, Animation, Drama, Anime 2021, Japan
Dodes'ka-den 7.3
22 Dodes'ka-den
Drama 1970, Japan
Drive My Car 7.2
23 Drive My Car
Drama 2021, Japan
Samurai Spy 7.0
24 Samurai Spy
Action, Drama 1965, Japan
Norwegian Wood 7.0
25 Norwegian Wood
Drama 2010, Japan
Coffee and Cigarettes 6.9
26 Coffee and Cigarettes
Drama 2003, USA / Japan / Italy
The Sky Crawlers 6.7
27 The Sky Crawlers
Animation, Drama, Sci-Fi, Anime 2008, Japan
The Grudge 6.6
28 The Grudge
Thriller, Horror, Drama 2004, Japan / USA / Germany
Tetsuo II: Body Hammer 6.5
29 Tetsuo II: Body Hammer
Sci-Fi, Drama, Horror 1992, Japan
