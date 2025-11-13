Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films Great Britain History

Rating of films of the Great Britain in the History genre

One Life 8.2
1 One Life
Biography, Drama, History 2023, Great Britain
Rate
The King's Speech 8.0
2 The King's Speech
Drama, History 2010, Great Britain / Australia
Rate
Tickets
Troy 7.9
3 Troy
History, Adventure 2004, USA / Malta / Great Britain
Rate
Dunkirk 7.7
4 Dunkirk
Drama, War, History 2017, USA / Great Britain / France
Rate
Watch trailer
12 Years a Slave 7.7
5 12 Years a Slave
Drama, History, Biography 2013, USA / Great Britain
Rate
Gangs of New York 7.7
6 Gangs of New York
Drama, History 2002, USA / Germany / Italy / Great Britain / Netherlands
Rate
The Electrical Life of Louis Wain 7.6
7 The Electrical Life of Louis Wain
Biography, Drama, History 2021, Great Britain
Rate
Watch trailer
The Favourite 7.5
8 The Favourite
Biography, History 2018, Ireland / Great Britain / USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Downton Abbey 7.4
9 Downton Abbey
Drama, History 2019, Great Britain
Rate
The Duchess 7.2
10 The Duchess
History, Drama 2008, Great Britain
Rate
The Other Boleyn Girl 7.2
11 The Other Boleyn Girl
Drama, History 2008, Great Britain
Rate
Victoria and Abdul 7.0
12 Victoria and Abdul
Drama, Biography, History 2017, USA / Great Britain
Rate
Watch trailer
Tulip Fever 6.8
13 Tulip Fever
History, Romantic 2016, Great Britain / USA
Rate
The Return 6.7
14 The Return
History 2024, France / Greece / Italy / Great Britain / USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Mary Queen of Scots 6.7
15 Mary Queen of Scots
History, Drama, Biography 2018, Great Britain
Rate
Watch trailer
Firebrand 6.5
16 Firebrand
Drama, History, Thriller 2023, Great Britain
Rate
Kon-Tiki 6.4
17 Kon-Tiki
Action, Biography, Drama, Adventure, History 2012, Great Britain / Norway / Denmark
Rate
Nyurnberg 6.2
18 Nyurnberg
History, Drama, War, Thriller, Adventure 2022, Russia / Germany / Czechia / Great Britain
Rate
Genre
Country
Year
Reset
Most Anticipated Films Top 1000 Films Top Films in Cinemas Best films of 2025 Best films of 2024 Best films of 2023 Best films of 2022 Best films of 2021 Top Films by Country Top Films by Genre
Most Anticipated Films
908
Avatar 3 25 December 2025
537
Chebi 2 1 January 2026
122
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom 25 December 2025
102
Now You See Me 3 13 November 2025
94
Mazhor v Dubae 30 October 2025
Top Films in Cinemas
10
Parts of Happiness, or Salt Beans Mezzanine
9.6
Angels Don’t Buzz
9.3
Mahavatar Narsimha
9.1
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
9.1
Ritmy mechty
Top 1000 Films
9.1
The Shawshank Redemption
9.1
Attack on Titan the Movie: The Last Attack
9.1
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
9.1
Ateez World Tour [Towards the Light: Will to Power] in Cinemas
8.9
The Green Mile
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more