Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films France Animation

Rating of films of the France in the Animation genre

Triplettes de Belleville, Les 7.7
1 Triplettes de Belleville, Les
Comedy, Animation 2003, France / Belgium / Canada / Great Britain / Latvia
Rate
Watch trailer
Mars Express 7.7
2 Mars Express
Action, Animation, Detective 2023, France
Rate
Watch trailer
Paddington in Peru 7.6
3 Paddington in Peru
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2024, France / USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie 7.6
4 Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie
Family, Animation 2023, USA / France / Japan
Rate
Watch trailer
The Illusionist 7.5
5 The Illusionist
Animation 2009, Great Britain / France
Rate
The Little Prince 7.5
6 The Little Prince
Animation, Fantasy 2015, France
Rate
Leap! 7.5
7 Leap!
Animation, Family 2017, France / Canada
Rate
Watch trailer
Asterix: Le Domain de Dievx 7.4
8 Asterix: Le Domain de Dievx
Animation, Adventure 2014, France
Rate
Minions 2 7.2
9 Minions 2
Animation, Sci-Fi, Adventure, Comedy, Family 2022, USA / France / Japan
Rate
Watch trailer
Asterix – The Secret Of The Magic Potion / Astérix: Le secret de la potion magique. 7.2
10 Asterix – The Secret Of The Magic Potion / Astérix: Le secret de la potion magique.
Animation 2018, France
Rate
The Son of Bigfoot 6.9
11 The Son of Bigfoot
Animation 2017, France / Belgium
Rate
Watch trailer
Chasseurs de dragons 6.9
12 Chasseurs de dragons
Adventure, Animation 2008, France
Rate
Night of the Zoopocalypse 6.9
13 Night of the Zoopocalypse
Animation, Comedy, Horror 2024, France / USA / Belgium / Canada
Rate
Watch trailer
Arthur and the Invisibles / Arthur et les minimoys 6.9
14 Arthur and the Invisibles / Arthur et les minimoys
Animation, Fairy Tale, Family 2006, USA / France
Rate
Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness 6.9
15 Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness
Family, Animation, Adventure 2022, Belgium / France
Rate
U 6.8
16 U
Animation 2007, France
Rate
Pets on a Train 6.7
17 Pets on a Train
Action, Animation, Comedy 2025, France
Rate
Watch trailer Tickets
Epic Tails 6.7
18 Epic Tails
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2022, France
Rate
Arthur and the Revenge of Maltazard 6.5
19 Arthur and the Revenge of Maltazard
Fairy Tale, Family, Animation 2009, France
Rate
Arthur 3: The War of the Two Worlds 6.5
20 Arthur 3: The War of the Two Worlds
Fairy Tale, Animation 2010, France
Rate
Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie 6.2
21 Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie
Action, Animation, Comedy 2017, USA / Canada / France / India
Rate
Cat and Dog 6.1
22 Cat and Dog
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2024, France
Rate
Lendarys 5.8
23 Lendarys
Adventure, Animation, Fantasy 2024, Canada / France
Rate
Watch trailer Tickets
Genre
Country
Year
Reset
Most Anticipated Films Top 1000 Films Top Films in Cinemas Best films of 2025 Best films of 2024 Best films of 2023 Best films of 2022 Best films of 2021 Top Films by Country Top Films by Genre
Most Anticipated Films
908
Avatar 3 25 December 2025
536
Chebi 2 1 January 2026
122
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom 25 December 2025
102
Now You See Me 3 13 November 2025
94
Mazhor v Dubae 30 October 2025
Top Films in Cinemas
10
Parts of Happiness, or Salt Beans Mezzanine
9.6
Angels Don’t Buzz
9.3
Mahavatar Narsimha
9.1
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
9.1
Ritmy mechty
Top 1000 Films
9.1
The Shawshank Redemption
9.1
Attack on Titan the Movie: The Last Attack
9.1
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
9.1
Ateez World Tour [Towards the Light: Will to Power] in Cinemas
8.9
The Green Mile
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more