Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films Action 2019

Rating of films in the Action genre of 2019

Avengers: Endgame 8.5
1 Avengers: Endgame
Action, Sci-Fi 2019, USA
Rate
Tickets
Spider-Man: Far from Home 8.0
2 Spider-Man: Far from Home
Sci-Fi, Action 2019, USA
Rate
Агент Эмерсон 7.9
3 Агент Эмерсон
Action, Adventure 2019, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Shazam! 7.5
4 Shazam!
Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action 2019, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Captain Marvel 7.4
5 Captain Marvel
Adventure, Fantasy, Action 2019, USA
Rate
Code Geass: Fukkatsu no Lelouch 7.4
6 Code Geass: Fukkatsu no Lelouch
Anime, Animation, Action, Fantasy 2019, Japan
Rate
Watch trailer
John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum 7.3
7 John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
Action 2019, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
The Balkan Line 7.2
8 The Balkan Line
Action, Drama, War 2019, Russia / Serbia
Rate
Watch trailer
Hobbs & Shaw 7.2
9 Hobbs & Shaw
Action, Crime 2019, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
The Gangster, the Cop, the Devil 7.1
10 The Gangster, the Cop, the Devil
Action, Thriller, Crime 2019, South Korea
Rate
Angel Has Fallen 7.0
11 Angel Has Fallen
Action, Thriller 2019, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
COMA 7.0
12 COMA
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure 2019, Russia
Rate
Rambo: Last Blood 6.8
13 Rambo: Last Blood
Action, Thriller 2019, USA
Rate
Stuber 6.6
14 Stuber
Action, Comedy 2019, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker 6.6
15 Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker
Sci-Fi, Action 2019, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
X-Men: Dark Phoenix 6.6
16 X-Men: Dark Phoenix
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure 2019, USA
Rate
Untitled Godzilla Sequel 6.5
17 Untitled Godzilla Sequel
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure 2019, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Terminator: Dark Fate 6.5
18 Terminator: Dark Fate
Sci-Fi, Action 2019, USA
Rate
kamal mohamed sallam 6.5
19 kamal mohamed sallam
Action, Drama, Sci-Fi 2019, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Hellboy 6.4
20 Hellboy
Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action 2019, USA
Rate
Cold Pursuit 6.4
21 Cold Pursuit
Action, Thriller, Drama 2019, Great Britain
Rate
Underwater 6.4
22 Underwater
Action, Drama, Thriller 2019, USA
Rate
The Ninth 6.2
23 The Ninth
Thriller, Drama, Action, Detective 2019, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
Charlie's Angels 5.6
24 Charlie's Angels
Action, Comedy 2019, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Hero 5.6
25 Hero
Action, Thriller 2019, Russia
Rate
Line of Duty 5.4
26 Line of Duty
Action, Crime, Thriller 2019, Great Britain
Rate
The Knight of Shadows: Between Yin and Yang 5.2
27 The Knight of Shadows: Between Yin and Yang
Fantasy, Action, Comedy 2019, China
Rate
Billion 4.2
28 Billion
Action, Crime 2019, Russia
Rate
