Ted Danson
Awards
Awards and nominations of Ted Danson
Ted Danson
About
Filmography
Articles
Awards
Awards and nominations of Ted Danson
Golden Globes, USA 2025
Carol Burnett Award
Winner
Carol Burnett Award
Winner
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1991
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1990
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1985
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2008
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2001
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1993
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1992
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1989
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1987
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1984
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1993
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1990
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2020
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2019
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2018
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2010
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2009
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2008
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1992
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1991
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1989
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1988
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1987
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1986
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1985
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1984
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or a Special
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1983
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2025
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
