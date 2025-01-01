Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Ted Danson Awards

Awards and nominations of Ted Danson

Ted Danson
Awards and nominations of Ted Danson
Golden Globes, USA 2025 Golden Globes, USA 2025
Carol Burnett Award
Winner
Carol Burnett Award
Winner
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1991 Golden Globes, USA 1991
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1990 Golden Globes, USA 1990
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1985 Golden Globes, USA 1985
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2008 Golden Globes, USA 2008
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2001 Golden Globes, USA 2001
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1993 Golden Globes, USA 1993
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1992 Golden Globes, USA 1992
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1989 Golden Globes, USA 1989
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1987 Golden Globes, USA 1987
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1984 Golden Globes, USA 1984
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1993 Primetime Emmy Awards 1993
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1990 Primetime Emmy Awards 1990
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2020 Primetime Emmy Awards 2020
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards 2019
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2018 Primetime Emmy Awards 2018
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2010 Primetime Emmy Awards 2010
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2009 Primetime Emmy Awards 2009
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2008 Primetime Emmy Awards 2008
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1992 Primetime Emmy Awards 1992
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1991 Primetime Emmy Awards 1991
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1989 Primetime Emmy Awards 1989
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1988 Primetime Emmy Awards 1988
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1987 Primetime Emmy Awards 1987
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1986 Primetime Emmy Awards 1986
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1985 Primetime Emmy Awards 1985
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1984 Primetime Emmy Awards 1984
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or a Special
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1983 Primetime Emmy Awards 1983
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2025
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more