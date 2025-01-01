Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Alfre Woodard
Awards
Awards and nominations of Alfre Woodard
Alfre Woodard
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Alfre Woodard
Academy Awards, USA 1984
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1998
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2001
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1993
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2003
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1997
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Special
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1987
Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Special
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1984
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2013
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2011
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2008
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2006
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1998
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1996
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or a Special
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1995
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Special
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1990
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Special
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1988
Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1986
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1985
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Special
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2021
Best Actress
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1998
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1996
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2007
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree