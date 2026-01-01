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Sally Field
Awards
Awards and nominations of Sally Field
Sally Field
About
Filmography
Articles
Awards
Awards and nominations of Sally Field
Academy Awards, USA 1985
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1980
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 2013
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1979
Best Actress
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1985
Best Actress - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1980
Best Actress - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2013
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2009
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2008
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1996
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1990
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1986
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1983
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1982
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1978
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2007
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2001
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1977
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama or Comedy Special
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2009
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2008
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2003
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2000
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1995
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Special
Nominee
Outstanding Miniseries
Nominee
Outstanding Miniseries
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2013
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1995
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1992
Worst Actress
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023
Life Achievement Award
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2009
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Berlin International Film Festival 1996
Berlinale Camera
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2001
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2000
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1996
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1995
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
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