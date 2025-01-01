Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Ridley Scott
Awards
Awards and nominations of Ridley Scott
Ridley Scott
About
Filmography
Articles
Photos
Awards
Awards and nominations of Ridley Scott
Academy Awards, USA 2016
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2002
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2001
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1992
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1977
Best First Work
Winner
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2018
Best Director
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2016
Best Director
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2008
Best Director
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2001
Best Director
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2011
Outstanding Nonfiction Special
Winner
Outstanding Nonfiction Special
Winner
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Miniseries or Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Miniseries or Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2002
Outstanding Made for Television Movie
Winner
Outstanding Made for Television Movie
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2015
Outstanding Television Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Television Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2014
Outstanding Television Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Television Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2010
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2009
Outstanding Made for Television Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Made for Television Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2008
Outstanding Miniseries
Nominee
Outstanding Miniseries
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2000
Outstanding Made for Television Movie
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2018
Academy Fellowship
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1995
Michael Balcon Award
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2025
Outstanding British Film of the Year
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2024
Outstanding British Film of the Year
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2022
Outstanding British Film of the Year
Nominee
Outstanding British Film of the Year
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2016
David Lean Award for Direction
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2008
Best Film
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2001
David Lean Award for Direction
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1992
Best Film
Nominee
Best Film
Nominee
Best Direction
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2021
Cartier Glory to the Filmmaker Award
Winner
Venice Film Festival 1985
Golden Lion
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree