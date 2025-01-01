Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Ridley Scott Awards

Awards and nominations of Ridley Scott

Ridley Scott
Awards and nominations of Ridley Scott
Academy Awards, USA 2016 Academy Awards, USA 2016
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2002 Academy Awards, USA 2002
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2001 Academy Awards, USA 2001
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1992 Academy Awards, USA 1992
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1977 Cannes Film Festival 1977
Best First Work
Winner
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2018 Golden Globes, USA 2018
Best Director
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2016 Golden Globes, USA 2016
Best Director
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2008 Golden Globes, USA 2008
Best Director
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2001 Golden Globes, USA 2001
Best Director
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2011 Primetime Emmy Awards 2011
Outstanding Nonfiction Special
Winner
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2002 Primetime Emmy Awards 2002
Outstanding Made for Television Movie
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2015 Primetime Emmy Awards 2015
Outstanding Television Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2014 Primetime Emmy Awards 2014
Outstanding Television Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2010 Primetime Emmy Awards 2010
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2009 Primetime Emmy Awards 2009
Outstanding Made for Television Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2008 Primetime Emmy Awards 2008
Outstanding Miniseries
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2000 Primetime Emmy Awards 2000
Outstanding Made for Television Movie
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2018 BAFTA Awards 2018
Academy Fellowship
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1995 BAFTA Awards 1995
Michael Balcon Award
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2025 BAFTA Awards 2025
Outstanding British Film of the Year
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2024 BAFTA Awards 2024
Outstanding British Film of the Year
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2022 BAFTA Awards 2022
Outstanding British Film of the Year
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2016 BAFTA Awards 2016
David Lean Award for Direction
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2008 BAFTA Awards 2008
Best Film
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2001 BAFTA Awards 2001
David Lean Award for Direction
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1992 BAFTA Awards 1992
Best Film
Nominee
 Best Direction
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2021 Venice Film Festival 2021
Cartier Glory to the Filmmaker Award
Winner
Venice Film Festival 1985 Venice Film Festival 1985
Golden Lion
Nominee
