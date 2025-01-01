Menu
Jane Fonda
Awards
Awards and nominations of Jane Fonda
Awards and nominations of Jane Fonda
Academy Awards, USA 1979
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1972
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1987
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1982
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1980
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1978
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1970
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2015
Kering Women in Motion Award
Winner
Cannes Film Festival 2007
Golden Palm
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2021
Cecil B. DeMille Award
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1980
World Film Favorite - Female
Winner
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1979
Best Actress - Drama
Winner
World Film Favorite - Female
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1978
Best Actress - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1973
World Film Favorite - Female
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1972
Best Actress - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1962
Most Promising Newcomer - Female
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2016
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1985
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1982
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1970
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1967
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1966
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1963
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1984
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or a Special
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2017
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2014
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2013
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1995
Outstanding Informational Series
Nominee
Outstanding Informational Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1980
Best Actress
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1979
Best Actress
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1983
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1972
Best Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1971
Best Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1968
Best Foreign Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1966
Best Foreign Actress
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2017
Career Golden Lion
Winner
Razzie Awards 1990
Worst Actress
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2025
Life Achievement Award
Winner
Life Achievement Award
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
