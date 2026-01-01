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Reese Witherspoon
Awards
Awards and nominations of Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon
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Awards
Awards and nominations of Reese Witherspoon
Academy Awards, USA 2006
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 2015
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2006
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2020
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2018
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2015
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2002
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2000
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2017
Outstanding Limited Series
Winner
Outstanding Limited Series
Winner
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2024
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2023
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2022
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2020
Outstanding Limited Series
Nominee
Outstanding Limited Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2006
Best Actress
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2018
Best International
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2015
Best Actress
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2011
MTV Generation Award
Winner
MTV Generation Award
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2002
Best Line
Winner
Best Comedic Performance
Winner
Best Dressed
Winner
Best Female Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2015
Best Female Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2006
Best Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2003
Best Female Performance
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
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