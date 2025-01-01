Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Russell Crowe
Awards
Awards and nominations of Russell Crowe
Russell Crowe
About
Filmography
Articles
Photos
Awards
Awards and nominations of Russell Crowe
Academy Awards, USA 2001
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 2002
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2000
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2020
Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2002
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2006
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2004
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2001
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2000
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2002
Best Actor
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2001
Best Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2000
Best Actor
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2024
Worst Actor
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2018
Worst Supporting Actor
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2002
Best Male Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2001
Best Male Performance
Nominee
Best Fight
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2002
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2001
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2000
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1998
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree