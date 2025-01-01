Adam Sandler

Menu
Awards
Golden Globes, USA 2025
Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2003
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2019
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1993
Outstanding Writing in a Variety or Music Program
Nominee
Outstanding Writing in a Variety or Music Program
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1992
Outstanding Individual Achievement in Writing in a Variety or Music Program
Nominee
Outstanding Individual Achievement in Writing in a Variety or Music Program
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1991
Outstanding Writing in a Variety or Music Program
Nominee
Outstanding Writing in a Variety or Music Program
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2013
Worst Actor
Winner
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2012
Worst Actor
Winner
Worst Actress
Winner
Worst Screenplay
Winner
Worst Screenplay
Winner
Worst Screen Ensemble
Winner
Worst Screenplay
Nominee
Worst Screenplay
Nominee
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2000
Worst Actor
Winner
Worst Screenplay
Nominee
Worst Screenplay
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2021
Worst Actor
Nominee
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2020
Redeemer Award
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2016
Worst Actor
Nominee
Worst Actor
Nominee
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2015
Worst Actor
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2014
Worst Actor
Nominee
Worst Screenplay
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2008
Worst Actor
Nominee
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2003
Worst Actor
Nominee
Worst Actor
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2001
Worst Actor
Nominee
Worst Screenplay
Nominee
Worst Screenplay
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1999
Worst Actor
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1997
Worst Actor
Nominee
Worst Actor
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2023
Best Comedic Performance
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2008
MTV Generation Award
Winner
MTV Generation Award
Winner
Best Comedic Performance
Nominee
Best Comedic Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2004
Best On-Screen Team
Winner
Best Male Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2000
Best Comedic Performance
Winner
Best On-Screen Duo
Nominee
Best Male Performance
Nominee
Best On-Screen Duo
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1999
Best Comedic Performance
Winner
Best Male Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1998
Best Kiss
Winner
Best On-Screen Duo
Nominee
Best Comedic Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1996
Best Fight
Winner
Best Comedic Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2011
Best Comedic Performance
Nominee
Best Comedic Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2007
Best Comedic Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2006
Best Comedic Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2003
Best Kiss
Nominee
Best Comedic Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1995
Best Comedic Performance
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
