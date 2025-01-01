Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Kathy Bates
Awards
Awards and nominations of Kathy Bates
Kathy Bates
About
Filmography
Articles
Photos
Awards
Awards and nominations of Kathy Bates
Academy Awards, USA 1991
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 2020
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2003
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1999
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1997
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1991
Best Actress - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2025
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series, Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2020
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2015
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2003
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2000
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1999
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1992
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2014
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2012
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Winner
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2016
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2015
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2011
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2010
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2006
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2005
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2003
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2000
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1999
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Directing for a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1996
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or a Special
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1999
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1993
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1995
Worst Supporting Actress
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1999
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1997
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2025
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2012
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2003
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2000
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1998
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree