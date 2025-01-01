Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Kathy Bates Awards

Awards and nominations of Kathy Bates

Kathy Bates
Awards and nominations of Kathy Bates
Academy Awards, USA 1991 Academy Awards, USA 1991
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 2020 Academy Awards, USA 2020
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2003 Academy Awards, USA 2003
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1999 Academy Awards, USA 1999
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1997 Golden Globes, USA 1997
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1991 Golden Globes, USA 1991
Best Actress - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2025 Golden Globes, USA 2025
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series, Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2020 Golden Globes, USA 2020
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2015 Golden Globes, USA 2015
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
 Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2003 Golden Globes, USA 2003
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2000 Golden Globes, USA 2000
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
 Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1999 Golden Globes, USA 1999
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1992 Golden Globes, USA 1992
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2014 Primetime Emmy Awards 2014
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2012 Primetime Emmy Awards 2012
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Winner
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2016 Primetime Emmy Awards 2016
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2015 Primetime Emmy Awards 2015
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2011 Primetime Emmy Awards 2011
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2010 Primetime Emmy Awards 2010
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2006 Primetime Emmy Awards 2006
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2005 Primetime Emmy Awards 2005
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2003 Primetime Emmy Awards 2003
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2000 Primetime Emmy Awards 2000
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1999 Primetime Emmy Awards 1999
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Directing for a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1996 Primetime Emmy Awards 1996
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or a Special
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1999 BAFTA Awards 1999
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1993 BAFTA Awards 1993
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1995 Razzie Awards 1995
Worst Supporting Actress
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1999 Screen Actors Guild Awards 1999
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1997 Screen Actors Guild Awards 1997
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2025
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2012 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2012
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2003 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2003
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2000 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2000
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1998 Screen Actors Guild Awards 1998
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more