Films about Infection, Contagion and Epidemics

Films about Infection, Contagion and Epidemics

Directors often try to imagine what a global infection would look like if a terrible virus took over the world.

Five Most Interesting Films About Infection

The recent pandemic proved that screenwriters’ guesses are not far from reality. And whatever the virus is, it can destroy the usual way of life of billions in just a few months. However, in infection movies, the main characters almost never have a chance to survive. In these films, the contagion spreads quickly and completely annihilates civilization.

“Zombieland”

This horror comedy tells what happened to humanity after the spread of an unknown virus. Within weeks, humanity plunged into darkness. The few survivors try to escape the hordes of the undead zombies.

One of the main characters, Columbus, is used to following a list of rules. After all, that is the only thing helping him survive. One day he meets Tallahassee, a man traveling the country in search of Twinkies.

Columbus joins him, and soon they meet two sisters. The girls want to reach an amusement park that, according to rumors, zombies have not yet reached.

“Train to Busan”

The action of this Korean thriller takes place on a high-speed train. Just before departure, an infected girl sneaks onto a carriage. The infection spreads quickly, and soon most passengers turn into zombies. The survivors manage to barricade themselves in some cars.

The survivors hope to reach their destination where they will receive help. But the unknown virus takes over one settlement after another. The protagonist, Seok-woo, is responsible for his young daughter.

His only goal is to get her alive to Busan.

“Daybreakers”

In this film, a mysterious virus turned people not into zombies, but into vampires. A few years ago, most of the planet’s population became bloodsuckers. There are fewer and fewer humans left, which means vampires soon won’t have anything to feed on.

Dr. Edward Dalton works on creating artificial blood. He never wanted to become a creature of the night but was turned by his brother. One day, he meets Cormac, who was once a vampire but somehow became human again. Edward hopes to replicate his experiment, believing it to be the only way to save the world.

But not everyone welcomes his desire to restore humans’ appearance to vampires.

“28 Days Later”

This film revolutionized the genre. Zombies here are shown not as slow and clumsy creatures, but fast and able to catch a human in seconds.

The main character was in a coma after an accident. When Jim woke up, he found that humanity was destroyed by an unknown virus. The world now belongs to zombies, and the survivors move in sprints from building to building. Jim meets Selena and later a surviving father and daughter.

Together they decide to escape London to join a group of soldiers in Manchester.

“Twelve Monkeys”

This dystopian film tells not only about a mass infection but also about time travel. The year is 2035. Almost the entire population of the planet was taken by an unknown virus. The survivors are forced to live underground.

James Cole is a criminal sentenced to 25 years for disobedience to the authorities. But his sentence may be reduced if he completes a mission. Cole must be sent back to 1996, shortly before the epidemic began, to find out its cause. However, by mistake, the prisoner ends up in 1990.

And immediately finds himself in a psychiatric hospital due to his erratic behavior.

By year
28 Years Later
28 Years Later
Horror 2025, Great Britain / USA
6.0
Lazareth
Lazareth
Thriller 2024, USA
4.0
Werewolves
Werewolves
Action, Horror, Thriller 2024, USA
5.0
Virus-32
Virus-32
Horror 2022, Argentina / Uruguay
5.0
Armageddon Tales
Armageddon Tales
Action, Sci-Fi 2021, USA
3.0
Peninsula
Peninsula
Horror, Thriller 2020, South Korea
5.0
Songbird
Songbird
Thriller, Drama, Romantic 2020, USA
5.0
Only
Only
Sci-Fi, Romantic, Drama 2019, USA
5.0
Yummy, Yummy
Yummy, Yummy
Action, Comedy, Horror 2019, Belgium
5.0
Maze Runner: The Death Cure
Maze Runner: The Death Cure
Sci-Fi, Action, Thriller 2018, USA
6.0
Light of My Life
Light of My Life
Drama 2018, USA
6.0
Respublika Z
Respublika Z
Adventure, Horror, Thriller 2018, Russia
5.0
Day of the Dead: Bloodline
Day of the Dead: Bloodline
Horror, Thriller 2017, Bulgaria
3.0
The Cured
The Cured
Horror 2017, Ireland
5.0
Inferno
Inferno
Thriller, Adventure 2016, USA / Japan / Turkey / Hungary
6.0
Resident Evil: The Final Chapter
Resident Evil: The Final Chapter
Thriller, Action, Horror, Sci-Fi 2016, Germany / Australia / Canada / France
6.0
Viral
Viral
Drama, Horror, Thriller 2016, USA
5.0
Train to Busan
Train to Busan
Horror, Action, Thriller 2016, South Korea
7.0
Pandemic
Pandemic
Horror, Sci-Fi, Action, Thriller 2016, USA
4.0
Arcadia
Arcadia
Action, Thriller, Sci-Fi 2016, Great Britain
4.0
Domain
Domain
Thriller, Sci-Fi, Drama 2016, USA
5.0
Maggie
Maggie
Horror, Drama, Thriller 2015, USA / Switzerland
6.0
Contracted: Phase II
Contracted: Phase II
Horror, Thriller, Drama 2015, USA
6.0
Cooties
Cooties
Horror, Comedy 2014, USA
5.0
[REC] 4: Apocalypse
[REC] 4: Apocalypse
Horror 2014, Spain
5.0
It Follows
It Follows
Detective, Horror 2014, USA
7.0
Warm Bodies
Warm Bodies
Romantic, Drama, Horror 2013, USA
7.0
Cabin Fever: Patient Zero
Cabin Fever: Patient Zero
Biography, Sci-Fi, Horror, Adventure, Documentary 2013, USA
4.0
Contracted
Contracted
Thriller, Drama, Horror 2013, USA
6.0
The Flu
The Flu
Thriller, Catastrophe, Sci-Fi 2013, South Korea
6.0
Show more
Genre
All Horror Action Thriller Sci-Fi Drama Romantic Comedy Adventure Detective Biography Documentary Catastrophe Mystery
Country
All Great Britain USA Argentina Uruguay South Korea Belgium Russia Bulgaria Ireland Japan Turkey Hungary Germany Australia Canada France Switzerland Spain Malta India
Year
All 1990-1999 2000-2009 2010-2019 2020-2025

Discover gripping films that explore viral outbreaks and infections, depicting the rapid spread of deadly viruses and humanity's desperate fight for survival against overwhelming odds.

