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Ellora Torchia
Ellora Torchia Ellora Torchia
Kinoafisha Persons Ellora Torchia

Ellora Torchia

Ellora Torchia

Date of Birth
1 April 1992
Age
34 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Science-fiction heroine, Horror actress

Popular Films

The Split 7.7
The Split (2018)
Dalgliesh 7.4
Dalgliesh (2021)
Cold Storage 7.1
Cold Storage (2025)

Filmography

Cold Storage 7.1
Cold Storage Cold Storage
Action, Comedy, Sci-Fi, Horror 2025, USA
Watch trailer
A Real Pain 7
A Real Pain A Real Pain
Comedy, Drama 2024, Poland / USA
Watch trailer
Infiniti 6.3
Infiniti
Sci-Fi, Thriller, 2022, France
Dalgliesh 7.4
Dalgliesh
Drama, Crime 2021, Great Britain
Ali & Ava 6.9
Ali & Ava Ali & Ava
Drama 2021, Great Britain
In the Earth 5.1
In the Earth In the Earth
Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2021, Great Britain
Midsommar 6.5
Midsommar Midsommar
Horror 2019, USA
Watch trailer
The Split 7.7
The Split
Drama 2018, Great Britain
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