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Filmography
Ellora Torchia
Ellora Torchia
Kinoafisha
Persons
Ellora Torchia
Ellora Torchia
Ellora Torchia
Date of Birth
1 April 1992
Age
34 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Science-fiction heroine
,
Horror actress
Popular Films
7.7
The Split
(2018)
7.4
Dalgliesh
(2021)
7.1
Cold Storage
(2025)
Filmography
7.1
Cold Storage
Cold Storage
Action, Comedy, Sci-Fi, Horror
2025, USA
Watch trailer
7
A Real Pain
A Real Pain
Comedy, Drama
2024, Poland / USA
Watch trailer
6.3
Infiniti
Sci-Fi, Thriller,
2022, France
7.4
Dalgliesh
Drama, Crime
2021, Great Britain
6.9
Ali & Ava
Ali & Ava
Drama
2021, Great Britain
5.1
In the Earth
In the Earth
Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller
2021, Great Britain
6.5
Midsommar
Midsommar
Horror
2019, USA
Watch trailer
7.7
The Split
Drama
2018, Great Britain
Show more
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