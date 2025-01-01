Menu
Poster of Chong fan zhu luo ji
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Chong fan zhu luo ji

Chong fan zhu luo ji

Chong fan zhu luo ji
Country China
Runtime 1 hour 9 minutes
Production year 2025
Budget $5,000,000
Production Kunming Huafei Film
Also known as
Return to the Jurassic, Carnosaur, Intruders: Who is the Trespasser, Jurassic Park, Возвращение в парк Юрского периода, 重返侏罗纪
Director
Fei Li
Cast
Gu Minghan
Xue Yang
Cast and Crew

Film rating

4.5
Rate 11 votes
4.5 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
