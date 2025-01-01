The dragon is a mythical creature — a massive, winged serpent, both deadly and mesmerisingly beautiful. Countless legends and tales of this being have found their way into cinema.

Top Five Dragon Films

The colossal flying reptile from mythological tales is a famed symbol of the hero’s ultimate trial — a creature to conquer in order to gain treasure or wisdom. In film, dragon stories have taken on many forms across genres: from sci-fi action blockbusters and horror to family-friendly animation. This serpentine monster remains a vivid, unforgettable character at the heart of countless magical stories.

“George and the Dragon”, 2004

George is a brave English knight returning from a grueling military campaign, dreaming of peace and quiet. However, before he can retire, he’s given one last mission: to find and rescue a princess abducted by a dragon. The king is grief-stricken, and the princess’s fiancé is greedily eyeing the throne. But when George finds the princess, he learns that the lovely Lunna has no intention of returning — she’s grown fond of the dragon and has no love for her arranged match.

She knows the heartbreaking secret the fearsome beast hides — and refuses to abandon it.

“Fire and Ice: The Dragon Chronicles”, 2008

King Augustin rules a free and flourishing kingdom. His daughter Luisa isn't your typical royal — instead of embroidery and early marriage, she prefers travel, adventure, and sword fighting. When a fearsome Fire Dragon begins attacking nearby villages, Luisa sets out to find Alador — a legendary knight who once defeated the Ice Dragon.

“Dragonheart”, 1996

Dragons were once noble guardians of humankind, destined to a sacred paradise after death. But when one ancient dragon shares its heart with a young prince, the boy grows into a cruel tyrant instead of a wise king. A disillusioned knight, blaming the dragon for the corruption, sets off on a perilous quest to slay it and restore peace to the realm.

To end the reign of terror, he must kill the very beast that once tried to save the kingdom.

“Age of the Dragons”, 2011

A fantastical reimagining of Melville’s *Moby Dick*, this film transports the classic tale to a medieval world where dragons replace whales. Captain Ahab, haunted by the white dragon that killed his family, commands a land-bound vessel in obsessive pursuit of vengeance. A young harpooner joins the crew and falls in love with Ahab’s daughter — but Ahab is too consumed by his quest to care for anything else.

“Legend of Earthsea”, 2004

Ged is a young wizard tasked with a critical mission. The Amulet of Peace — the sacred artefact maintaining harmony between dragons and humans — has been shattered. Dark sorcerers have stolen a fragment to use in a black magic ritual. With the future of Earthsea in danger, Ged must restore the amulet before the world is plunged into chaos.