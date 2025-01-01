Menu
Kinoafisha Film lists Films about Dragons

Films about Dragons

The dragon is a mythical creature — a massive, winged serpent, both deadly and mesmerisingly beautiful. Countless legends and tales of this being have found their way into cinema.

Top Five Dragon Films

The colossal flying reptile from mythological tales is a famed symbol of the hero’s ultimate trial — a creature to conquer in order to gain treasure or wisdom. In film, dragon stories have taken on many forms across genres: from sci-fi action blockbusters and horror to family-friendly animation. This serpentine monster remains a vivid, unforgettable character at the heart of countless magical stories.

“George and the Dragon”, 2004

George is a brave English knight returning from a grueling military campaign, dreaming of peace and quiet. However, before he can retire, he’s given one last mission: to find and rescue a princess abducted by a dragon. The king is grief-stricken, and the princess’s fiancé is greedily eyeing the throne. But when George finds the princess, he learns that the lovely Lunna has no intention of returning — she’s grown fond of the dragon and has no love for her arranged match.

She knows the heartbreaking secret the fearsome beast hides — and refuses to abandon it.

“Fire and Ice: The Dragon Chronicles”, 2008

King Augustin rules a free and flourishing kingdom. His daughter Luisa isn't your typical royal — instead of embroidery and early marriage, she prefers travel, adventure, and sword fighting. When a fearsome Fire Dragon begins attacking nearby villages, Luisa sets out to find Alador — a legendary knight who once defeated the Ice Dragon.

“Dragonheart”, 1996

Dragons were once noble guardians of humankind, destined to a sacred paradise after death. But when one ancient dragon shares its heart with a young prince, the boy grows into a cruel tyrant instead of a wise king. A disillusioned knight, blaming the dragon for the corruption, sets off on a perilous quest to slay it and restore peace to the realm.

To end the reign of terror, he must kill the very beast that once tried to save the kingdom.

“Age of the Dragons”, 2011

A fantastical reimagining of Melville’s *Moby Dick*, this film transports the classic tale to a medieval world where dragons replace whales. Captain Ahab, haunted by the white dragon that killed his family, commands a land-bound vessel in obsessive pursuit of vengeance. A young harpooner joins the crew and falls in love with Ahab’s daughter — but Ahab is too consumed by his quest to care for anything else.

“Legend of Earthsea”, 2004

Ged is a young wizard tasked with a critical mission. The Amulet of Peace — the sacred artefact maintaining harmony between dragons and humans — has been shattered. Dark sorcerers have stolen a fragment to use in a black magic ritual. With the future of Earthsea in danger, Ged must restore the amulet before the world is plunged into chaos.

Armed with spells and steel, Ged prepares to face evil and restore the balance between two worlds.

How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
Action, Adventure, Family 2025, USA
8.0
Patsy Lee & the Keepers of the 5 Kingdoms
Patsy Lee & the Keepers of the 5 Kingdoms
Adventure 2024, USA
5.0
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves
Fantasy 2023, USA
7.0
Untitled Harold and the Purple Crayon film
Untitled Harold and the Purple Crayon film
Animation, Fantasy 2023, USA
6.0
Dragon Knight
Dragon Knight
Fantasy 2022, Great Britain
3.0
Zhong Kui fu yao
Zhong Kui fu yao
Action 2022, China
0.0
Xi you zhi shuang sheng zhan shen
Xi you zhi shuang sheng zhan shen
Action, Fantasy 2021, China
6.0
Bayala - A Magical Adventure
Bayala - A Magical Adventure
Animation, Fantasy, Adventure 2019, Germany / Luxembourg
4.0
The Princess and the Dragon
The Princess and the Dragon
Animation, Children's 2018, Russia
5.0
Jim Knopf und Lukas der Lokomotivführer
Jim Knopf und Lukas der Lokomotivführer
Fantasy, Adventure, Family 2018, Germany
7.0
Der kleine Drache Kokosnuss - Auf in den Dschungel!
Der kleine Drache Kokosnuss - Auf in den Dschungel!
Animation, Family 2018, Germany
5.0
PreKrasnaya Shapochka 2
PreKrasnaya Shapochka 2
Adventure 2018, Russia
0.0
Enchanted Princess
Enchanted Princess
Animation 2017, Russia
5.0
Here Comes the Grump
Here Comes the Grump
Animation, Family, Comedy, Adventure 2017, Great Britain / Mexico
5.0
Ritter Rost 2:Das Schrottkomplott / Rusty Knight 2: Full Metal Rack
Ritter Rost 2:Das Schrottkomplott / Rusty Knight 2: Full Metal Rack
Animation, Adventure 2017, Germany / USA
5.0
Where's the Dragon?
Where's the Dragon?
Animation 2016, China
5.0
Veniki elovye 2
Veniki elovye 2
Adventure, Children's 2016, Russia
0.0
Bogatyrsha
Bogatyrsha
Animation, Family, Children's 2015, Russia
3.0
Der kleine Ritter Trenk
Der kleine Ritter Trenk
Animation 2015, Germany
5.0
Veniki elovye
Veniki elovye
Children's, Adventure 2015, Russia
0.0
P-51 Dragon Fighter
P-51 Dragon Fighter
Fantasy, Action, Sci-Fi, War 2014, USA
2.0
Fire & Ice
Fire & Ice
Drama, Adventure, Fantasy 2008, Romania
4.0
Akmal drakon i princessa
Akmal drakon i princessa
Fantasy 1981, USSR
5.0
