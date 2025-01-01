Menu
Films about Ancient and Modern Tribes

Films about Ancient and Modern Tribes

Films about ancient and modern tribes are interesting not only from a historical but also from an artistic perspective — as they promote the culture and unique customs of entire peoples. In our special selection, you’ll find films about primitive peoples that tell stories of life in prehistoric times, as well as movies about modern tribes living near the equator. None of these films are documentaries, yet they carry considerable educational value and can be useful to those interested in the humanities.

How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
Action, Adventure, Family 2025, USA
8.0
Warchief
Warchief
Fantasy 2024, Great Britain
3.0
The Convert
The Convert
Action, Drama 2023, Australia / New Zealand / Great Britain
6.0
Avatar: The Way of Water
Avatar: The Way of Water
Adventure, Action, Sci-Fi 2022, USA
8.0
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure 2022, USA
7.0
Prey
Prey
Drama, Horror, Sci-Fi 2022, USA
7.0
Wrong Turn: The Foundation
Wrong Turn: The Foundation
Horror, Thriller 2021, Germany
6.0
Nomadland
Nomadland
Drama 2020, USA / Germany
7.0
Elcano Lehen Mundu Bira
Elcano Lehen Mundu Bira
Animation, Adventure 2019, Spain
4.0
Viking Blood
Viking Blood
Action 2019, Denmark
3.0
Alpha
Alpha
Action, Thriller, Drama 2018, USA
7.0
Hraniteli Altaya
Hraniteli Altaya
Documentary 2018, Russia
6.0
The City of Gold
The City of Gold
Action, Adventure, Horror 2018, USA
3.0
Woman Walks Ahead
Woman Walks Ahead
Drama, Western, History, Biography 2017, USA
6.0
Gauguin
Gauguin
Biography 2017, France
5.0
Hostiles
Hostiles
Drama, Adventure, Western 2017, USA
7.0
Iceman
Iceman
Adventure, Drama 2017, Germany / Italy / Austria
6.0
The Legend of Tarzan
The Legend of Tarzan
Action, Adventure 2016, USA
6.0
Voyage of Time: Life's Journey
Voyage of Time: Life's Journey
Documentary, Sci-Fi 2016, USA / France / Germany
6.0
The Lost City of Z
The Lost City of Z
History, Drama, Adventure, Biography, Action 2016, USA
6.0
The Revenant
The Revenant
Adventure, Drama 2015, USA
7.0
Bone Tomahawk
Bone Tomahawk
Horror, Western 2015, USA
7.0
The Dead Lands
The Dead Lands
Action 2014, New Zealand
6.0
The Legend of Sarila
The Legend of Sarila
Animation 2013, Canada
4.0
Day of the Falcon
Day of the Falcon
Drama 2011, France / Qatar
7.0
Avatar
Avatar
Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2009, USA
8.0
10,000 BC
10,000 BC
Drama, Adventure 2008, USA
6.0
Pathfinder
Pathfinder
Fantasy, Action, Adventure, War, Drama 2007, USA
5.0
Mongol
Mongol
History, Drama, Biography 2007, Kazakhstan / Russia / Germany
7.0
Apocalypto
Apocalypto
Action, Adventure, Drama 2006, USA
8.0
Genre
All Action Adventure Family Fantasy Drama Sci-Fi Horror Thriller Animation Documentary Western History Biography War Comedy Romantic
Country
All USA Great Britain Australia New Zealand Germany Denmark Spain Russia Italy Austria France Canada Qatar Kazakhstan
Year
All 1930-1939 1960-1969 1980-1989 1990-1999 2000-2009 2010-2019 2020-2025

Explore the rich tapestry of human culture through films that bring ancient and contemporary tribes to life. These stories offer insight, education, and a deeper appreciation of diverse traditions.

