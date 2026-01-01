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Murray McArthur
Murray McArthur Murray McArthur
Kinoafisha Persons Murray McArthur

Murray McArthur

Murray McArthur

Date of Birth
4 May 1966
Age
60 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Comedy actor, The Adventurer, Fantasy hero

Popular Films

Wednesday 8.6
Wednesday (2022)
How to Train Your Dragon 8.6
How to Train Your Dragon (2025)
Tales from the Crypt 7.8
Tales from the Crypt (1989)

Filmography

How to Train Your Dragon 8.6
How to Train Your Dragon How to Train Your Dragon
Action, Adventure, Family 2025, USA
Watch trailer
Wonka 7.5
Wonka Wonka
Adventure, Comedy, Family 2023, USA
Watch trailer
Wednesday 8.6
Wednesday
Comedy, Detective, Fantasy 2022, USA
Tales from the Crypt 7.8
Tales from the Crypt
Comedy, Fantasy, Horror 1989, USA
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