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Filmography
Murray McArthur
Murray McArthur
Kinoafisha
Persons
Murray McArthur
Murray McArthur
Murray McArthur
Date of Birth
4 May 1966
Age
60 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
The Adventurer
,
Fantasy hero
Popular Films
8.6
Wednesday
(2022)
8.6
How to Train Your Dragon
(2025)
7.8
Tales from the Crypt
(1989)
Filmography
8.6
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
Action, Adventure, Family
2025, USA
Watch trailer
7.5
Wonka
Wonka
Adventure, Comedy, Family
2023, USA
Watch trailer
8.6
Wednesday
Comedy, Detective, Fantasy
2022, USA
7.8
Tales from the Crypt
Comedy, Fantasy, Horror
1989, USA
Show more
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