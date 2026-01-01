Menu
Kinoafisha Films Inglourious Basterds Inglourious Basterds Awards

Awards and nominations of Inglourious Basterds 2009

Academy Awards, USA 2010 Academy Awards, USA 2010
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Cinematography
Nominee
 Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
 Best Effects, Sound Effects Editing
Nominee
 Best Sound
Nominee
 Best Sound
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Film Editing
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2009 Cannes Film Festival 2009
Best Actor
Winner
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2010 Golden Globes, USA 2010
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Winner
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
 Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
 Best Director
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2010 BAFTA Awards 2010
Best Supporting Actor
Winner
Best Cinematography
Nominee
 Best Editing
Nominee
 Best Screenplay (Original)
Nominee
 Best Production Design
Nominee
 Best Production Design
Nominee
 Best Director
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2010 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2010
Best Villain
Nominee
 Best Villain
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2010 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2010
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
