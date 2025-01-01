Menu
Shrek Awards

Awards and nominations of Shrek 2001

Academy Awards, USA 2002 Academy Awards, USA 2002
Best Animated Feature Film
Winner
Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2001 Cannes Film Festival 2001
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2002 Golden Globes, USA 2002
Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2002 BAFTA Awards 2002
Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Winner
Best Film
Nominee
 Best Sound
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Special Visual Effects
Nominee
 Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
 Anthony Asquith Award for Film Music
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2001 BAFTA Awards 2001
Best Feature Film
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2002 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2002
Best Movie
Nominee
 Best On-Screen Team
Nominee
 Best Comedic Performance
Nominee
 Best Comedic Performance
Nominee
