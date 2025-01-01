Menu
Shrek
Shrek Awards
Awards and nominations of Shrek 2001
Academy Awards, USA 2002
Best Animated Feature Film
Winner
Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2001
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Golden Camera
Nominee
Golden Camera
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2002
Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2002
Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Winner
Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Winner
Best Film
Nominee
Best Sound
Nominee
Best Achievement in Special Visual Effects
Nominee
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
Anthony Asquith Award for Film Music
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2001
Best Feature Film
Winner
Best Feature Film
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2002
Best Movie
Nominee
Best On-Screen Team
Nominee
Best Comedic Performance
Nominee
Best Comedic Performance
Nominee
