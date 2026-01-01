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Andrew Adamson
Andrew Adamson
Kinoafisha
Persons
Andrew Adamson
Andrew Adamson
Andrew Adamson
Date of Birth
1 December 1966
Age
59 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Producer, Writer, Director
Actor type
Voice actor
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
8.3
Shrek
(2001)
7.9
Shrek 2
(2004)
7.3
Mr. Pip
(2012)
Filmography
7.3
Mr. Pip
Mr. Pip
War, Drama
2012, Papua New Guinea / Australia / New Zealand
Watch trailer
6.8
Cirque du Soleil: Worlds Away
Cirque du Soleil: Worlds Away
Fantasy
2012, USA
Watch trailer
7.3
Puss in Boots
Puss in Boots
Fantasy, Comedy, Animation, Adventure
2011, USA
Watch trailer
7.3
Shrek Forever After
Shrek Forever After
Fairy Tale, Adventure, Family, Animation, Comedy
2010, USA
Watch trailer
7.1
The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader
The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader
Adventure
2010, Great Britain
Watch trailer
7.1
The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian
The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian
Family, Fairy Tale, Adventure
2008, Great Britain / USA
Watch trailer
6.8
Shrek the Third
Shrek the Third
Animation, Comedy, Adventure, Fairy Tale, Family
2007, USA
Watch trailer
7.2
The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe
The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe
Fairy Tale, Action, Family, Drama, Adventure
2005, USA
Watch trailer
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