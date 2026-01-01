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Andrew Adamson Andrew Adamson
Kinoafisha Persons Andrew Adamson

Andrew Adamson

Andrew Adamson

Date of Birth
1 December 1966
Age
59 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Producer, Writer, Director
Actor type
Voice actor, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Shrek 8.3
Shrek (2001)
Shrek 2 7.9
Shrek 2 (2004)
Mr. Pip 7.3
Mr. Pip (2012)

Filmography

Mr. Pip 7.3
Mr. Pip Mr. Pip
War, Drama 2012, Papua New Guinea / Australia / New Zealand
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Cirque du Soleil: Worlds Away 6.8
Cirque du Soleil: Worlds Away Cirque du Soleil: Worlds Away
Fantasy 2012, USA
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Puss in Boots 7.3
Puss in Boots Puss in Boots
Fantasy, Comedy, Animation, Adventure 2011, USA
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Shrek Forever After 7.3
Shrek Forever After Shrek Forever After
Fairy Tale, Adventure, Family, Animation, Comedy 2010, USA
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The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader 7.1
The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader
Adventure 2010, Great Britain
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The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian 7.1
The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian
Family, Fairy Tale, Adventure 2008, Great Britain / USA
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Shrek the Third 6.8
Shrek the Third Shrek the Third
Animation, Comedy, Adventure, Fairy Tale, Family 2007, USA
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The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe 7.2
The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe
Fairy Tale, Action, Family, Drama, Adventure 2005, USA
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