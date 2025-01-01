Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Gruzovichki
1 poster
Going 8
Not going 15
Kinoafisha Films Gruzovichki

Gruzovichki

Gruzovichki
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Going 8
Not going 15
Gruzovichki - teaser 2
Gruzovichki  teaser 2
Country Russia
Production year 2025
World premiere 30 April 2026
Release date
30 April 2026 Russia Вольга
Budget 250,000,000 RUR
Production Forpost Production
Also known as
Gruzovichki, Грузовички
Director
Dmitriy Grachev
Dmitriy Grachev
Cast and Crew

Cartoon rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Write review
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Cartoon reviews
No reviews
Write review
Film Trailers All trailers
Gruzovichki - teaser 2
Gruzovichki Teaser 2
Gruzovichki - teaser
Gruzovichki Teaser
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Moment istiny
Moment istiny
2025, Russia, Drama, History, War
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
The Conjuring: Last Rites
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Altered
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
Down
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
Klyovny ulove
Klyovny ulove
2025, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more