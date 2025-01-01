Menu
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Going
8
Not going
15
Kinoafisha
Films
Gruzovichki
Gruzovichki
Gruzovichki
Animation
Going
8
Not going
15
Gruzovichki
Country
Russia
Production year
2025
World premiere
30 April 2026
Release date
30 April 2026
Russia
Вольга
Budget
250,000,000 RUR
Production
Forpost Production
Also known as
Gruzovichki, Грузовички
Director
Dmitriy Grachev
Cast and Crew
Cartoon rating
0.0
Showtimes
Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Cartoon reviews
Film Trailers
Gruzovichki
Gruzovichki
Now Playing
New Releases
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Moment istiny
2025, Russia, Drama, History, War
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
Klyovny ulove
2025, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
