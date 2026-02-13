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6.0
Kinoafisha
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Evil Dress
6.0
Evil Dress
, 2026
El vestido
Spain / Horror
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Going
18
Not going
7
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6.0
Going
18
Not going
7
Evil Dress
Dubbed trailer
Dubbed trailer
Synopsis
After her divorce, Alicia moves to a remote house with daughter Carla. When Carla finds a blue dress and contacts a ghost girl, dark secrets surface, leading to violence and a child in a coma.
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Cast
Vera Centenera
Carla
Belén Écija
Paulina
Elena Irureta
Eva
Antonio Molero
Santiago Molero
Policia
Belén Rueda
Alicia
Samuel Sánchez García
Ramiro
Luisa Merelas
Rosalba
Celia Amante
Sirvienta 1910
Diana Samper
Maestra
Jorge Fuentes
Señor 1910
Gladys Balaguer
Señora 1910
Director
Jacob Santana
Writer
Frank Ariza
,
Marco Lagarde
,
Diego Ayala
Composer
Maria Vertiz
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Spain
Runtime
1 hour 15 minutes
Production year
2026
World premiere
13 February 2026
Release date
18 June 2026
Russia
Наше кино
18 June 2026
Kazakhstan
18+
18 June 2026
Kyrgyzstan
18+
24 June 2026
Philippines
R-13
13 February 2026
Spain
18 June 2026
Uzbekistan
18+
Worldwide Gross
$391,329
Production
AF Films
Also known as
El vestido, Evil Dress, Sukienka, Омен. Обличие дьявола, Омен. Обличие зла, Омен. Обличье зла
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Film rating
6.0
Rate
17
votes
5.5
IMDb
Film Trailers
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Evil Dress
Dubbed trailer
0
0
Evil Dress
Dubbed teaser trailer
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