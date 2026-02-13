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Poster of Evil Dress
6.0
Evil Dress - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films Evil Dress
6.0

Evil Dress

, 2026
El vestido
Spain / Horror
Trailers
Going 18
Not going 7
Poster of Evil Dress
6.0
Going 18
Not going 7
Evil Dress - Dubbed trailer
Evil Dress  Dubbed trailer

Synopsis

After her divorce, Alicia moves to a remote house with daughter Carla. When Carla finds a blue dress and contacts a ghost girl, dark secrets surface, leading to violence and a child in a coma.

Cast

Vera Centenera
Vera Centenera
Carla
Belén Écija
Belén Écija
Paulina
Elena Irureta
Elena Irureta
Eva
Antonio Molero
Antonio Molero
Santiago Molero
Santiago Molero
Policia
Belén Rueda
Belén Rueda
Alicia
Samuel Sánchez García
Ramiro
Luisa Merelas
Luisa Merelas
Rosalba
Celia Amante
Celia Amante
Sirvienta 1910
Diana Samper
Diana Samper
Maestra
Jorge Fuentes
Señor 1910
Gladys Balaguer
Gladys Balaguer
Señora 1910
Director Jacob Santana
Writer Frank Ariza, Marco Lagarde, Diego Ayala
Composer Maria Vertiz
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Spain
Runtime 1 hour 15 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 13 February 2026
Release date
18 June 2026 Russia Наше кино
18 June 2026 Kazakhstan 18+
18 June 2026 Kyrgyzstan 18+
24 June 2026 Philippines R-13
13 February 2026 Spain
18 June 2026 Uzbekistan 18+
Worldwide Gross $391,329
Production AF Films
Also known as
El vestido, Evil Dress, Sukienka, Омен. Обличие дьявола, Омен. Обличие зла, Омен. Обличье зла

Film rating

6.0
Rate 17 votes
5.5 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
Evil Dress - Dubbed trailer
Evil Dress Dubbed trailer
Evil Dress - Dubbed teaser trailer
Evil Dress Dubbed teaser trailer
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