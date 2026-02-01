Menu
6.1
IMDb Rating: 6
Best Comedies
Tickets from 500 ₽
So tutto di te
Comedy
Family
So tutto di te
Country
Italy
Runtime
1 hour 31 minutes
Production year
2023
World premiere
12 February 2026
Release date
12 February 2026
Russia
ПилотКино
Production
Tramp Ltd.
Also known as
So tutto di te
Director
Roberto Lipari
Cast
Roberto Lipari
Sergio Friscia
Roberta Rigano
Leo Gullotta
Matteo Contino
Cast and Crew
Film rating
6.1
10
votes
6
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Showtimes
Showtimes and Tickets
Domzhur (Tsentralnyy Dom zhurnalistov)
19:00
from 500 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
11 February
from 500 ₽
12 February
from 600 ₽
13 February
from 500 ₽
14 February
from 700 ₽
15 February
from 600 ₽
16 February
from 500 ₽
17 February
from 500 ₽
All cinemas
Film Trailers
So tutto di te
Trailer
0
0
So tutto di te
Trailer in russian
0
0
Stills
«So tutto di te» now playing
Wed
11
Thu
12
Fri
13
Sat
14
Sun
15
Mon
16
Tue
17
Wed
18
