Mark Kiely

Date of Birth
16 January 1963
Age
63 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Action hero

Popular Films

Filmography

Genre
Year
Bruce Almighty 7.5
Bruce Almighty Bruce Almighty
Fairy Tale, Comedy 2003, USA
Gods and Monsters 7.2
Gods and Monsters Gods and Monsters
Biography, Drama 1998, USA / Great Britain
The Edge 7.2
The Edge The Edge
Action, Thriller, Adventure, Drama 1997, USA
