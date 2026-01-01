Menu
Mark Kiely
Mark Kiely
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mark Kiely
Mark Kiely
Mark Kiely
Date of Birth
16 January 1963
Age
63 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Action hero
Popular Films
7.5
Bruce Almighty
(2003)
7.2
Gods and Monsters
(1998)
7.2
The Edge
(1997)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Biography
Comedy
Drama
Fairy Tale
Thriller
Year
All
2003
1998
1997
All
3
Films
3
Actor
3
7.5
Bruce Almighty
Bruce Almighty
Fairy Tale, Comedy
2003, USA
7.2
Gods and Monsters
Gods and Monsters
Biography, Drama
1998, USA / Great Britain
7.2
The Edge
The Edge
Action, Thriller, Adventure, Drama
1997, USA
