Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Lynn Collins
Lynn Collins Lynn Collins
Kinoafisha Persons Lynn Collins

Lynn Collins

Lynn Collins

Date of Birth
16 May 1977
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Bosch 8.2
Bosch (2014)
The Walking Dead 8.0
The Walking Dead (2010)
True Blood 7.9
True Blood (2008)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Someone Like You 6.6
Someone Like You Someone Like You
Romantic 2024, USA
Rim of the World 5.4
Rim of the World Rim of the World
Sci-Fi, Adventure 2019, USA
Lost in the Sun 6.1
Lost in the Sun Lost in the Sun
Action, Drama, Thriller 2016, USA
The Hollow Point 5.4
The Hollow Point The Hollow Point
Crime, Drama, Thriller 2016, USA
Bosch 8.3
Bosch
Drama, Crime, Detective 2014, USA
Elementary 7.7
Elementary
Drama, Crime, Detective 2012, USA
John Carter 7.4
John Carter John Carter
Adventure, Sci-Fi, Action, Fantasy 2012, USA
Watch trailer
10 Years 6.1
10 Years 10 Years
Drama, Romantic, Comedy 2011, USA
Watch trailer
The Walking Dead 8
The Walking Dead
Drama, Action, Horror 2010, USA
X-Men Origins: Wolverine 7.5
X-Men Origins: Wolverine X-Men Origins: Wolverine
Sci-Fi, Action 2009, USA / New Zealand / Australia
Watch trailer
Uncertainty 5.9
Uncertainty Uncertainty
Romantic, Drama 2009, USA
True Blood 7.9
True Blood
Drama, Romantic, Mystery 2008, USA
The Number 23 6.4
The Number 23 The Number 23
Mystery, Thriller, Drama 2007, USA
Numb 7.1
Numb Numb
Comedy, Drama 2007, Canada / USA
The Lake House 7.3
The Lake House The Lake House
Romantic, Drama 2006, USA
Bug 6.2
Bug Bug
Horror, Drama, Thriller 2006, USA
50 First Dates 7.1
50 First Dates 50 First Dates
Romantic, Comedy 2004, USA
13 Going on 30 6.3
13 Going on 30 13 Going on 30
Comedy, Romantic, Drama 2004, USA
The Merchant of Venice 7.6
The Merchant of Venice The Merchant of Venice
Comedy, Drama 2004, USA / Italy / Luxembourg / Great Britain
Down with Love 6.4
Down with Love Down with Love
Comedy, Romantic 2003, USA / Germany
Haunted 7
Haunted
Drama, Crime 2002, USA
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more