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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Lynn Collins
Lynn Collins
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lynn Collins
Lynn Collins
Lynn Collins
Date of Birth
16 May 1977
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
8.2
Bosch
(2014)
8.0
The Walking Dead
(2010)
7.9
True Blood
(2008)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Drama
Fantasy
Horror
Mystery
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Year
All
2024
2019
2016
2014
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2004
2003
2002
All
21
Films
16
TV Shows
5
Actress
21
6.6
Someone Like You
Someone Like You
Romantic
2024, USA
5.4
Rim of the World
Rim of the World
Sci-Fi, Adventure
2019, USA
6.1
Lost in the Sun
Lost in the Sun
Action, Drama, Thriller
2016, USA
5.4
The Hollow Point
The Hollow Point
Crime, Drama, Thriller
2016, USA
8.3
Bosch
Drama, Crime, Detective
2014, USA
7.7
Elementary
Drama, Crime, Detective
2012, USA
7.4
John Carter
John Carter
Adventure, Sci-Fi, Action, Fantasy
2012, USA
Watch trailer
6.1
10 Years
10 Years
Drama, Romantic, Comedy
2011, USA
Watch trailer
8
The Walking Dead
Drama, Action, Horror
2010, USA
7.5
X-Men Origins: Wolverine
X-Men Origins: Wolverine
Sci-Fi, Action
2009, USA / New Zealand / Australia
Watch trailer
5.9
Uncertainty
Uncertainty
Romantic, Drama
2009, USA
7.9
True Blood
Drama, Romantic, Mystery
2008, USA
6.4
The Number 23
The Number 23
Mystery, Thriller, Drama
2007, USA
7.1
Numb
Numb
Comedy, Drama
2007, Canada / USA
7.3
The Lake House
The Lake House
Romantic, Drama
2006, USA
6.2
Bug
Bug
Horror, Drama, Thriller
2006, USA
7.1
50 First Dates
50 First Dates
Romantic, Comedy
2004, USA
6.3
13 Going on 30
13 Going on 30
Comedy, Romantic, Drama
2004, USA
7.6
The Merchant of Venice
The Merchant of Venice
Comedy, Drama
2004, USA / Italy / Luxembourg / Great Britain
6.4
Down with Love
Down with Love
Comedy, Romantic
2003, USA / Germany
7
Haunted
Drama, Crime
2002, USA
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