Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films New Zealand

Rating of the best films produced in New Zealand

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring 8.8
1 The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
Adventure, Action, Fantasy 2001, New Zealand / USA
Rate
Watch trailer
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers 8.7
2 The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
Adventure, Fantasy, Drama 2002, USA / New Zealand / Germany
Rate
Watch trailer Tickets
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King 8.7
3 The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
Fantasy 2003, USA / New Zealand / Germany
Rate
Watch trailer
The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug 8.0
4 The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug
Drama, Fantasy, Adventure 2013, USA / New Zealand
Rate
The Adventures of Tintin 7.5
5 The Adventures of Tintin
Family, Animation, Adventure, Mystery 2011, USA / New Zealand / Belgium
Rate
X-Men Origins: Wolverine 7.5
6 X-Men Origins: Wolverine
Sci-Fi, Action 2009, USA / New Zealand / Australia
Rate
Joika 7.1
7 Joika
Drama 2023, USA / New Zealand
Rate
The Lovely Bones 7.0
8 The Lovely Bones
Thriller, Drama, Fantasy 2009, USA / Great Britain / New Zealand
Rate
30 Days of Night 6.8
9 30 Days of Night
Thriller, Horror 2007, New Zealand / USA
Rate
Mortal Engines 6.7
10 Mortal Engines
Sci-Fi 2018, USA / New Zealand
Rate
The Rule of Jenny Pen 5.9
11 The Rule of Jenny Pen
Horror, Detective, Thriller 2024, New Zealand
Rate
Watch trailer
Grafted 5.7
12 Grafted
Horror 2024, New Zealand
Rate
Watch trailer
Yogi Bear 5.6
13 Yogi Bear
Animation, Adventure, Family, Comedy 2011, USA / New Zealand
Rate
The 100 Candles Game: The Last Possession 4.1
14 The 100 Candles Game: The Last Possession
Horror 2024, New Zealand / Argentina
Rate
The Red Book Ritual 3.7
15 The Red Book Ritual
Horror 2022, New Zealand / Argentina
Rate
Genre
Country
Year
Reset
Most Anticipated Films Top 1000 Films Top Films in Cinemas Best films of 2025 Best films of 2024 Best films of 2023 Best films of 2022 Best films of 2021 Top Films by Country Top Films by Genre
Most Anticipated Films
908
Avatar 3 25 December 2025
536
Chebi 2 1 January 2026
122
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom 25 December 2025
102
Now You See Me 3 13 November 2025
94
Mazhor v Dubae 30 October 2025
Top Films in Cinemas
10
Parts of Happiness, or Salt Beans Mezzanine
9.6
Angels Don’t Buzz
9.3
Mahavatar Narsimha
9.1
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
9.1
Ritmy mechty
Top 1000 Films
9.1
The Shawshank Redemption
9.1
Attack on Titan the Movie: The Last Attack
9.1
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
9.1
Ateez World Tour [Towards the Light: Will to Power] in Cinemas
8.9
The Green Mile
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more